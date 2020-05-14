Next-gen Range Rover spied up close ahead of 2021 debut

Land Rover's fifth-generation Range Rover hits the road again in disguise, this time with a Mercedes-Maybach GLS for benchmark testing
14 May 2020

Jaguar Land Rover's flagship SUV will move to a new generation next year, with the latest spy shots giving us the best look yet at the upcoming Range Rover

The fifth-gen model has been seen in disguise before, but this prototype gives us a more detailed view. Featuring a wider stance aided by what looks like a more pronounced shoulder line, wider wheel arches and an imposing front end, the new SUV appears to balance a styling evolution with the tradition that customers expect. 

Jaguar Land Rover readies 2021 Range Rover amid lockdown delays

 

We can also see that Land Rover has chosen to stick with classic-style door handles rather than the flush-fitting items used on the Velar. At the rear, the shape of the bootlid appears to show that the beloved split-tailgate design is retained. Underneath that, quad tailpipes indicate this is a more powerful variant, although we’re unable to verify the specific engine used. 

JLR is also apparently benchmarking the new model against a Mercedes-Maybach GLS, one of its prime competitors along with the BMW X7.

The company’s new flagship will replace the current Range Rover, which was launched in 2012, and should give JLR a much-needed high-profit-margin boost just as the global economy is expected to begin to emerge from the effects of the current lockdown.

It’s based on the latest-generation MLA platform, which offers the flexibility of accommodating internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and full battery electric powertrains. You can read our full 2021 Range Rover scoop for more information. 

Comments
3

Andrew1

14 May 2020
The same mostruosity

Andrew1

14 May 2020
The Apprentice

14 May 2020

They can take their time, Katie Price is bankrupt again...

