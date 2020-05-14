Next-gen Range Rover spied up close ahead of 2021 debut

Jaguar Land Rover's flagship SUV will move to a new generation next year, with the latest spy shots giving us the best look yet at the upcoming Range Rover.

The fifth-gen model has been seen in disguise before, but this prototype gives us a more detailed view. Featuring a wider stance aided by what looks like a more pronounced shoulder line, wider wheel arches and an imposing front end, the new SUV appears to balance a styling evolution with the tradition that customers expect.

Jaguar Land Rover readies 2021 Range Rover amid lockdown delays

We can also see that Land Rover has chosen to stick with classic-style door handles rather than the flush-fitting items used on the Velar. At the rear, the shape of the bootlid appears to show that the beloved split-tailgate design is retained. Underneath that, quad tailpipes indicate this is a more powerful variant, although we’re unable to verify the specific engine used.

JLR is also apparently benchmarking the new model against a Mercedes-Maybach GLS, one of its prime competitors along with the BMW X7.