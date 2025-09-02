BMW has provided an update on its plans to begin sales of a hydrogen-powered version of the X5, as it readies production of a third-generation fuel cell system developed in partnership with Toyota.

Due out in 2028, the new FCEV model will be sold alongside petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions of the BMW SUV, which will enter its fifth generation next year, forming part of the company’s widest and most electrified drivetrain strategy yet.

Building on the technical basis of the existing iX5 Hydrogen, which has been deployed exclusively on BMW’s internal fleet as a test and development vehicle since 2023, the new model has been conceived as the brand’s first hydrogen-powered car for commercial sale. Sales will be limited to selected global markets with suitable refuelling infrastructure.

“The launch of the first-ever fuel cell production model will add another efficient drive system to our product portfolio,” said Joachim Post, board member for development.

BMW says its third-generation hydrogen fuel cell system marks a major engineering advance. Compared with the iX5 Hydrogen, the new system is around 25% smaller, yet offers greater power density and improved integration into a variety of platforms, including the X5’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR).

Post confirmed the new system is intended for use across future hydrogen models, with “improved range, higher output and significantly greater efficiency”.

Production of the X5 Hydrogen’s new fuel cell stack will take place at the BMW Group’s plant in Steyr, Austria, where new production lines and testing facilities are currently being installed.

Additional components, including a new hydrogen-specific high-voltage control unit known as the BMW Energy Master, will be manufactured at the company’s Landshut facility in Germany. Initial prototypes are due to be built at BMW’s Dingolfing plant, Autocar has been told.