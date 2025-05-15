Chinese EV firm Xpeng has revealed the latest version of its Porsche Taycan-rivalling P7 sports saloon.

The company, which recently launched the G6 crossover in the UK and will soon sell the X9 MPV here, describes the second-generation P7 as "more than a car - it is Xpeng's answer for the AI [artificial intelligence] era in form and function".

The firm describes itself as an "AI-driven mobility company" and the new flagship Xpeng P7 is touted as a showcase of the various ways AI can redefine luxury cars.

Technical details have yet to be revealed, but the previous P7 was described as "the world's first AI-defined vehicle", with highly advanced, human-aping autonomous driving functions and a 'smart cockpit' with a conversational voice assistant and rapid processing times.

This latest generation is expected to build on those attributes and introduce even more advanced capabilities that will help the P7 stand out in China's increasingly crowded luxury saloon market - where it goes up against the likes of the Avatr 12, Nio ET9 and Luxeed S7.

The first images reveal that the P7's styling has dramatically evolved at the hands of designer Rafik Ferrag and could point to a new visual direction for the 11-year-old Chinese brand.

"With this new generation, we set out to design a pure-electric sports sedan that could amaze at every angle. This car is our dream – refined through countless iterations. In my eyes, the all-new Xpeng P7 is a work of art, shaped with emotion and purpose," Ferrag said.

Xpeng has promised more details on the P7 will follow but has not yet given any indication of whether it will be sold outside of China. But the brand's UK importer, International Motors, has told Autocar it plans to eventually make Xpeng the country's "number-one Chinese premium EV brand", with a line-up comprising five models by 2028.

The G6, X9 and G9 SUV are the first on the roadmap, with another two models due to follow in 2027 - one possibly being the P7.