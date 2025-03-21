Volkswagen will reveal the second generation of its hugely popular T-Roc in August, which will be the first model to use a new full-hybrid powertrain also bound for the Golf and Tiguan.
The next T-Roc, destined to be Volkswagen's final all-new model with a combustion powertrain, will be offered with a hybrid powertrain that works similarly to that used by Toyota, capable of driving the wheels using either a petrol engine, an electric motor or a combination of both at any given time.
Volkswagen has never used such a system in a production car, and its introduction comes less than a decade before the firm will have to go all-electric in Europe - but CEO Thomas Schäfer said the company is "experimenting now because certain regions are gliding into HEVs [hybrid electric vehicles]".
"We needed to do it anyway, because South America has a need for an HEV drivetrain - and the T-Roc is built in South America for South America, and also in China.
"Interestingly enough, HEV has also become a big theme in the US specifically. It's a technology that everybody said was not necessary any more, but now with the BEV slowdown in the US, the balance is [moving towards] HEVs."
After introducing this new system in the Mk2 T-Roc, Schäfer said Volkswagen will "see where it makes sense" elsewhere in the line-up but "we're not going to double everything up; we will have PHEV and HEV models".
It will not be introduced to every car that uses the same MQB architecture as the T-Roc, but it will be added to the Golf and Tiguan in the next two years, a Volkswagen official told Autocar.
The new T-Roc is expected to be revealed at a standalone event in August, before its public debut at the Munich motor show the following month - where Volkswagen is also tipped to reveal the ID 2X baby SUV.
There's no mention of the transmission. Is it an eCVT like Toyota use or is the electric motor driving through a DSG gearbox? The beauty of the Toyota system is its comparative simiplicity which in turn makes it reliable and helps efficiency.
Finally catching up with Toyota..I'll keep my C-HR thanks.