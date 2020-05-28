New VW Nivus is small SUV for South American market

Volkswagen has launched a new compact crossover, called the Nivus, aimed at South American markets and Mexico. It will also be sold in selected European regions from 2021.

Described as having a “sporty and vibrant” look along with a “peculiar character”, the Nivus is similar in positioning to the T-Cross in western Europe. However, it’s differentiated by a lower, coupé-style roofline and is longer and wider. It's based on the same MQB AO platform as the Indian-market VW Taigun revealed earlier this year.

The Nivus features a new, Brazil-developed infotainment system called Volks Play. The 10.0in high-definition screen features tech similar to that seen in recent European VWs, including an App Store for increased functionality and built-in wi-fi.

The system is also said to be durable and water resistant – part of a wider focus with the Nivus to ensure long-term reliability, an important factor for harsh South American climates and roads. For example, the firm is able to test the car’s electrical system to see how it fares with up to 10 years of use.

The Nivus is the first Brazilian model with adaptive cruise control, too, while autonomous emergency braking features, too. Keyless entry, six airbags, a driver drowsiness detector and a digital dashboard are also said to be segment firsts in the market.

More specific details, including the car's engines and pricing, have yet to be revealed.

The Nivus will go on sale next month across South American markets, but detailed European launch plans are unclear. It’s not expected to go on sale in western Europe due to the platform used. Instead, eastern European markets are likely to be the focus.