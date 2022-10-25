New Volvo EX90: interior tech previewed before EV's full reveal

Volvo’s range-topping new electric car, based on the hugely popular Volvo XC90 SUV, will be called the EX90, and the Swedish firm has previewed the model’s interior technology ahead of a full reveal on 9 November.
Set to go on sale next year, the electric SUV will be Volvo’s new flagship and the first to sit atop its new SPA2 platform. It will be kitted out with safety technology never before seen on a production vehicle and sold alongside a heavily refreshed version of the current XC90.
Revealed in a series of official images, the EX90’s interior is focused on delivering clear information and data to the driver. The firm has done away with ergonomic buttons, with the majority of functions (such as sat-nav, phone data and media) now controlled through the large central touchscreen.
Driver-focused information in the EX90 is displayed on a smaller screen behind the steering wheel, including range, speed and direct navigation instructions.
“It’s all about providing you with the right information at the right time,” says Thomas Stovicek, Volvo’s head of UX. “We want your driving experience to be focused, simple and safe. Since the car also understands its surroundings and you better than ever before, we can create an even safer situation by reducing mode confusion, distraction and information overload.”
The EX90 will play a fundamental role in Volvo’s goal to sell 600,000 pure-electric cars annually from 2025, as the brand pushes towards becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030.
Released as a production-ready version of the bold Concept Recharge shown in 2021, the new arrival will provide Volvo with a long-awaited entry into the increasingly important full-sized electric SUV segment, into which most premium-oriented manufacturers have launched their debut EVs in recent years.
Is it beyond the capabilities of any manufacturer to blend the info screen into the dashboard instead of it looking like an Ipad being stuck on with Blu tack???
Just as I thought. You spend billions of dollars building a new design language only to kill it totally with something that looks like a Kia. If the likes of Audi can desigb an electric SUV that is obviously an Audi why didn't Volvo? From the front this car could be anything. Volvo has utterly messed up.
Even if it's close it's still a mess.
I don't know why motoring magazines bother with these renders. At least this one looks like a real car, but there is another car website that publishes ridiculous renders of how they think new models would look like, the only problem being that whoever draws them can't even get a car proportions right.
To that end, the production car will ditch physical controls for a cleaner and simpler driver environment. Most of the functions will be controlled through a large-format central touchscreen using operating software developed by Google – as first adopted by the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2.
Or, to put it another way. All the controls will be operated by irritating, confusing and dangerous on screen sliders often hidden behind other menus. Often forcing drivers to either stop to turn the heating up or risk a crash. Still, Volvo, it saves £100/vehicle so who cares? As Autocar leads the charge against the omni-present screens surpised they couldn't drag their heads away from the cut and past of the press release routine and take a critical look. This isn't a cleaner and simpler driver environment it's an accountant's wet dream.
They target a younger audience which doesn't have a screen disability.
By the way, are there any statistics with accidents caused by using the car's touch screen? As opposed to smoking or talking with the rear passengers, for example?
Also... The idea behind climate controls is that you set up your desired temperature and guess what? It keeps that temperature. If you need to adjust the temperature often you need to see a doctor, not drive a vehicle.