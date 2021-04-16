New Volkswagen ID 4 GTX: hot electric SUV to launch today

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will launch the new ID 4 GTX, the first in a series of performance-focused electric vehicles, today (28 April).

The range-topping version of the recently launched electric SUV is set to use a 302bhp all-wheel-drive powertrain, making it the first ID model to go on sale offering four-wheel drive. The system will automatically send power to the front axle when required, although Volkswagen says it will offer a performance AWD ‘Traction’ drive mode.

As first revealed by Autocar in 2019, the GTX badge will be used for future ID performance models, positioning them alongside the existing GTI, GTD and GTE model lines.

Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen’s marketing boss, said: “The letters GT have long stood for driving pleasure. Now the X is building the bridge to the mobility of the future.”

He added: “Sustainability and sportiness are not mutually exclusive but complement each other intelligently.”

As with GTI models, the GTX machines will feature bespoke styling elements to set them apart from regular ID cars, which, Volkswagen says, will include “their own light signature”. It is not yet known if GTX models will feature a variant of the famous tartan trim offered with GTI models, and which has been expanded to GTD and GTE variants.

Autocar understands that the ID 4 GTX will feature a lower ride height than the regular ID 4, with various other chassis changes made in order to boost the handling and performance.

The ID 4 GTX is set to be followed later this year by the ID 5, a coupé-crossover version of the ID 4. It is likely that model will also gain a GTX version eventually.

With Volkswagen focused on using all-wheel-drive dual-motor powertrains to meet the performance expectations of the GTX badge, it is unlikely that a hot version of the smaller ID 3 will be offered.

