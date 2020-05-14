New Volkswagen ID 3: UK sales to start in July

The Volkswagen ID 3 will go on sale in the UK in July, with deliveries on track to begin this summer, despite the impact of the coronavirus and a number of software issues with the car, according to the firm’s sales boss.

The electric hatchback will eventually be offered with three battery capacities and two power outputs, but it will be launched with just a special First Edition model. This will use the mid-size 58kWh battery for a claimed range of 260 miles. It will offer 201bhp driven through the rear wheels, 229lb ft of torque and a top speed of 99mph.

Volkswagen offered a pre-ordering service for the ID 3 First Edition, with more than 35,000 customers worldwide placing a refundable deposit. Those who placed a deposit in continental Europe will be able to buy their cars from 17 June onwards, and Volkswagen sales boss Jürgen Stackmann said the UK will follow in mid-July, due to the extra time required to gain type approval for right-hand-drive versions.

Stackmann also insisted that ID 3 deliveries remained on track to begin this summer, despite the extended production suspension at Volkswagen's Zwickau plant due to Covid-19. There have also been issues with the software in the new car, but Stackmann said Volkswagen is pushing to resolve that.

“The focus of the company now is on ID 3,” said Stackmann. “We’re almost ready, and we just need a few more weeks to get the software to where we need it to be. The entire team are working on this topic, and we want to deliver a great quality product on time – and that time is this summer.”

Stackmann added that Volkswagen was still aiming to meet its target of building 100,000 ID 3s this year but that it might be unable to fully recover from the extended shutdown in the second half of the year.

Prices for the ID 3 in the UK will start from around £27,500 before the government grant for the entry-level 45kWh version. Volkswagen has yet to confirm a UK price for the First Edition but has said that it's expected to cost between £36,000 and £39,000. Buyers will be able to choose from four exterior colours.

