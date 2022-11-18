BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Volkswagen GTI badge points to electric future
Volvo goes SUV-only in UK as all saloon and estate cars axed

New Volkswagen GTI badge points to electric future

Hallowed GTI and R nameplates to remain amid electrification but brand “might not need” GTX badge any longer
2 August 2023

Volkswagen has filed to trademark a new GTI badge for the electric era, replacing the ‘I’ in the logo with a lightning bolt.

The use of the designation had long been in doubt as Volkswagen opted to use ‘GTX’ for the high-performance versions of the ID 4 and ID 5 crossovers, as well as an upcoming variant of the ID 7 saloon.

However, as brand CEO Thomas Schäfer told Autocar in November 2022, “we might not need” GTX as the marque’s mainstream models make the switch to electric power.

“GTX as an idea is en route for EVs,” he said, adding it would be “crazy” to let the existing GTI and R designations to “die and slip away” amid the transition.

“With a strong brand, you need to spend less getting it out there,” he said.

Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 front quarter driving

It is possible that the brand may show a concept car with the new badge in the near future as a statement of intent for the performance brand’s reboot.

Such a car would be likely to retain the familiar front-engine, front-wheel-drive powertrain with a single electric motor.

On GTI, Schäfer said: “GTI with Golf was always legendary. We will carry on. We need substance to it, with performance. We’re working on a performance model with EV to carry GTI forward.”

Schäfer added that R would be used on ‘all-paw’ performance flagships, suggesting four-wheel-drive models will use that designation instead.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Advertisement

Miha Leban 2 August 2023

GTI stands for Grand Touring Injection. So how will it be a GTI if its electric.

VW should take the Golf GTI off sales like Ford did with the Fiesta instead of detroying it by making it electric.

 

Peter Cavellini 2 August 2023

Needs to be better?, maybe time to change the body, make it more on a par with its contemporaries?, EV?, so be it if they have to.

catnip 19 November 2022

Another article which doesn't really say anything. Sounds like VW doesn't really know what to do.

