New Volkswagen Golf R brings 329bhp for £43,320

Rocket hatch gets sharper, stronger turbo four and slicker 12.9in touchscreen
Charlie Martin
6 August 2024

Order books for the facelifted Volkswagen Golf R have now opened, with the hot hatch priced from £43,320.

That means the Golf R is now £990 cheaper than previously, despite gaining extra power and a significant upgrade to its digital interfaces.

Its turbocharged 2.0-litre four has been uprated from 316bhp to 329bhp, cutting the hatch’s 0-62mph time by 0.1sec to 4.6sec. The heavier Golf R Estate completes the sprint in 4.8sec.

In addition to more power, the reworked EA888 petrol engine is said to provide sharper responses. The software underpinning the powertrain has also been tweaked: the Comfort drive profile now delivers gearshifts 100rpm later and the engine is said to produce exhaust pops and crackles from around 2500rpm.

One of the most significant upgrades comes inside, with the interior receiving a near-total digital overhaul. It gets a slicker and sharper 12.9in infotainment touchscreen as standard, with top and bottom shortcut bars.

Underneath, the touch-sensitive temperature slider is now backlit, addressing a key customer criticism of the pre-facelift Mk8 Golf. The Golf R also gets a special skin for its 10.2in digital instrument screen, which displays a motorsport-inspired horizontal rev counter.

Cars equipped with the Performance package also get a GPS-based lap timer, a g-force meter and a visualiser showing the split of torque to each of the car’s four corners.

In addition, a limited Black Edition trim has joined the Golf R range and offers, as the name suggests, a blacked-out look, along with the Performance package, 19in alloy wheels and a larger roof-mounted spoiler. This version is priced from £44,570.

The Golf R Estate, meanwhile, starts at £44,685 – £1870 less than its previous price of £46,555.

Customer deliveries of the new R are due to begin in October.

The Mk8.5 Golf R could potentially be the final R-badged car with a combustion engine.

The ninth-generation Golf is set to arrive in four years’ time with electric car powertrains only, and the R division has previously pledged to go all-electric by 2030.

The wider Volkswagen brand will become all-electric by 2035, aligning itself with the EU’s current end date for the sale of new ICE cars.

Charlie Martin

Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

NickS 26 June 2024

Same shit interior. Still nowhere near the MK7.5.

Peter Cavellini 6 August 2024
NickS wrote:

Same shit interior. Still nowhere near the MK7.5.

Oeople who know will buy a 7.5, this will sell anyway, some red accents around the front on the limited edition would ne nice though.

