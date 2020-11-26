BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Volkswagen Golf estate and Alltrack priced from £24,575
UP NEXT
Tesla's race to compete in Europe hits potential roadblocks

New Volkswagen Golf estate and Alltrack priced from £24,575

Length increase makes latest-generation estate roomier; high-riding Alltrack 4x4 also renewed
News
3 mins read
26 November 2020

Volkswagen has opened order books for the new Golf Estate, with three trim levels for the standard car and a rugged Alltrack option available from launch.

Prices start at £24,575 for entry-level Life trim, which comes equipped as standard with automatic LED headlights, a colour-coded rear spoiler, 16in alloy wheels, ambient interior lighting and satellite navigation. 

Style trim bumps the price to £26,765, adding extras such as high beam assist, front sports seats, three-zone climate control, lane change assist and 17in alloy wheels. Topping the line-up for now is the performance-inspired R-Line trim, which borrows styling cues from VW's top-rung R cars and features sports suspension, progressive steering, a heated leather steering wheel and a choice of drive modes. 

The jacked-up Alltrack car - priced from £35,560 - comes with four-wheel drive as standard for improved off-road ability and is further marked out from the rest of the range by its bespoke wheel designs, silver roof rails and black plastic side trims. 

A choice of three engines is available. The entry-level 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol (Life trim only) produces 108bhp and is capable of between 47.9mpg and 53.3mpg. The 1.5-litre petrol can be had in either 128bhp or 148bhp forms, and with or without a 48V mild-hybrid system, for consumption of between 45.6mpg and 51.4mpg. 

One diesel option, a 2.0-litre TDI, is available throughout the range with 113bhp or 148bhp and manages between 49.6mpg and 61.4mpg, depending on spec. The Alltrack is available exclusively with the diesel engine but with power bumped to 197bhp for a towing capacity of up to 2000kg braked on a 12% slope. 

Each engine can be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or a DSG seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The load-luggers complement the standard five-door hatchback launched earlier this year and the subsequently revealed GTI, GTD and GTE hot hatches.

Key to the new Golf Estate’s practical appeal is an increase in size: at 4.63m long, it’s 66mm longer than the Mk7 Golf wagon, although rivals such as the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer are longer still. Its width and height are similar to its predecessor’s.

The new-found length is all concentrated in the wheelbase, affording a 38mm increase in maximum rear leg room. The boot is larger than before, too, although by just six litres with the rear seats in place (up to 611 litres) and 22 litres with them folded flat (up to 1642 litres).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 PDK 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 PDK 2020 UK review
Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Clio E-Tech 2020 UK review
Hyundai Tucson 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai Tucson 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI Life
Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Golf 2020 road test review - hero front

Volkswagen Golf

Europe’s biggest-selling new car, in eighth-generation form, joins the tech revolution

Read our review
Back to top

The boot features the usual bag hooks and (optional on certain trims) 12V and 230V power sockets, while an electrically extending tow hook is available. Furthermore, the optional electric bootlid can be opened with a swipe of a foot underneath the rear bumper.

Volkswagen claims the exterior design “exudes charisma”. Identical to the hatchback from the front up to the B-pillars, the estate has a roofline that slope downwards towards the rear in a coupé-like fashion. A steeply raked rear screen and unique tail-light and tailgate designs further mark it out from the hatchback.

It remains unclear which performance powertrains will be offered with the estate. Previously, only the GTD and R were offered in long-booted form, but it’s likely that Volkswagen will want to leverage the reduced CO2 emissions of the GTE plug-in hybrid and bring that set-up to the estate.

READ MORE

Hatch match: 2020 Volkswagen Golf vs Ford Focus

First drive: 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf Estate 2020 review

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
MrMoo 10 September 2020

Uninspiring

My mk7 Golf GTD estate is about to go back.  Has been a good car, but I always thought that looking at the rear, it looked too narrow.  Given that the mk8 is longer still and no wider, I suspect the proportions won’t look great. 

Side profile looks pretty much identical, but then you’ve got those ugly headlights to contend with, plus the less user friendly climate control, volume control etc.  I’ll give it a miss...

Peter Cavellini 9 September 2020

Passat?

 To all purposes it looks like a smaller VW Passat!

sipod 9 September 2020

Peter Cavellini wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

 To all purposes it looks like a smaller VW Passat!

just not as well resolved imo

fellwalker 9 September 2020

Too big

Yet another car model that I have had and really like , but the new incarnation is bigger and no longer fits comfortably into the garage. Looks like I'll have to find a run out model of the previous version. I just hope they hadn't cheapened all of the fittings like had happened to me before. 

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 PDK 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 PDK 2020 UK review
Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Clio E-Tech 2020 UK review
Hyundai Tucson 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai Tucson 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI Life
Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI 2020 UK review

View all latest drives