New 2021 Lexus IS previewed, not coming to the UK

Lexus has released a preview image of the new IS saloon ahead of its unveiling next week.

The low-resolution, darkened shot, posted on the brand's Facebook page, shows the rear end of the new BMW 3 Series rival and reveals it features a full-width lighting strip, much like the UX crossover.

The post also reveals an unveiling date of 9 June for the new model. However, Autocar has been told that the model won't be sold in either the European market or the UK.

The IS has been offered here in its previous three generations, but sales have fallen in the face of the booming SUV market and newer range arrivals. Lexus shifted 3282 examples in 2019 - nearly half the number sold in 2016.

A Lexus UK spokesperson said: "Roughly 80% of all Lexus models sold in Europe are SUVs and the larger ES is outselling the current IS at a rate of around two-to-one, so we made the decision not to introduce this new model to the UK market."

Technical details for the new IS are thin on the ground. Without the tough European Union efficiency regulations to worry about, there may be less of a pressing need for plug-in hybrids or electric versions, so we expect it will make use of Lexus's tried-and-tested parallel hybrid powertrain in launch variants.

