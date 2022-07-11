BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Vauxhall Manta to spearhead firm’s design revolution
UP NEXT
Subs exclusive: Why Ford's Transit boss is hedging her EV bets

New Vauxhall Manta to spearhead firm’s design revolution

Liberated by Stellantis, the brand is working on a family of “bold and pure” cars
Mark Tisshaw
News
5 mins read
11 July 2022

Future Vauxhall models will be even more distinctive as the British brand looks to establish itself as a leader in design under its new “bold and pure” mantra.

The introduction of a new design language started with the Vauxhall Mokka-previewing GT X Experimental concept of 2018, has continued on the new Astra and will be rolled out across all future models over the next few years. These will include replacements for the Crossland, Grandland and Insignia models and a reborn Manta before Vauxhall goes all-electric in 2028.

The Vauxhall design team has settled on “bold and pure” as its guiding principles and promised that every future model will be “approachable, progressive and ingenious”, according to chief designer Mark Adams.

Related articles

“We thought the brands [Vauxhall and Opel] were dusty and old and too mainstream,” said Adams, reflecting on the start of the redesign and rebranding process at the company. “So we wanted to be bold, countered by being pure. They sound like opposites, but it’s like sweet and sour: they shouldn’t go together, but they sit very well together.

“Progressive and ingenious aren’t things people would have thought of Vauxhall, but it’s what we want to stand for, to be progressive and modern.”

Adams admitted it would take time to reset the brand and public perception of it but said the early signs are good.

“You can trash a brand overnight, but it’s very hard to get it to where you want to be,” he said. “We’re early in the journey. The Mokka is crucial, but it’s just the start. We’re taking bold steps forward and will be consistent all along the way.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The ‘Vizor’ front end that was introduced by the GT X Experimental concept and has subsequently been used on the Mokka and Vauxhall Astra will also be a key feature of future models.

Adams said: “Vauxhall lacked a distinctive face. It had a nice face, like with the Insignia, but lots of others had a similar feeling. Vizor is really important. It’s not a grille; it’s everything including the lights and the technology you want to portray.”

Adams said Vauxhall became involved early on in ensuring its requirements are integrated into future Stellantis architectures to enable the marque to implement its design strategy.

The only exception under first PSA and now Stellantis ownership was the current Corsa. Vauxhall started redesigning the Corsa immediately after joining PSA to move it onto that company’s architecture instead of licensing the one left by General Motors.

“On day one at PSA, we started the design of the Corsa in record time,” explained Adams. “We had the architectural building blocks and we created around that.

“Since then, we, like all brands, have been up front in giving input into the ‘toolbox’. You have the fundamentals and then add on, with different brands using different tools and things unique with their brand.” Despite so many models coming from related Stellantis architectures, Adams said buyers won’t notice.

Advertisement
Back to top

He explained: “You see an Astra and then a Peugeot 308 (above). I hope you wouldn’t say they were from the same fundamentals. Some things are, but things people don’t see, like starter motors. Things you look at, see and feel are different. Things are good now: we’re on a good path and we can still be better in the future.”

better in the future.” Stellantis ownership has made Vauxhall “able to be more ambitious”, said Adams, whereas in the past it “had to share with lots of brands with different end goals globally”.

Adams still reflects positively on GM’s ownership, though, saying there was “just a different playbook”.

“You look at the Astra, the interior and its quality,” he said. “We’ve really changed from the past with the handcuffs and the straitjacket to create a more demanding, progressive interior. We want to be more demanding with everything.”

Regarding Vauxhall’s positioning, Adams said the firm remains mainstream but has aspirations to grow still.

“We’re a mainstream brand, but we want to push ambitions,” he said. “We hold our DNA but reach forward as far as we can. Then it’s being consistent after that. We have the Mokka and Astra, and there are strong things coming that [will] push it further forward.”

Advertisement
Back to top

There are no plans for Opel and Vauxhall to split, or to amalgamate under a common name, but Adams said that even in this new era for the sibling brands, they still have plenty of common ground, despite their different roots and histories.

Indeed, when work was being done on resetting the brands, the design team stripped them back and found “a surprising amount in common” that “led to a similar set of values”.

Adams added: “It’s not one that goes one way and one the other. There’s a lot of common ground, and then we go to market with products consistent with these brand values.”

Respectful but not nostalgic

Speaking about Vauxhall’s previously confirmed plans to revive the Opel Manta in 2026 as an electric crossover coupé, chief designer Mark Adams said that while acknowledging the brand’s history is important, his team won’t create retro or pastiche models.

“We have half an eye on history to be proud of it, but we focus on the future and where we go,” he said. “You have things you can take from the past with resonance, but we don’t want to be pastiche, [making] retro models from the past. Take the spirit and the DNA and redo it for the customer group you’re targeting. You can’t do it all; you need to be selective.

Advertisement
Back to top

“We’re definitely finding a nice link with things, but people who don’t know [the past model] can still connect and see the object as cool.”

Opel revived the original Manta coupé of 1970 to create the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD last year, but there is no plan to put the electromod into production.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Astra 1.7 CDTi Exclusiv Euro 5 5dr
2010
£1,990
139,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall CORSA 1.2i Sting Euro 6 3dr
2015
£5,491
68,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Mokka 1.7 CDTi SE 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,999
65,175miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i SRi Euro 6 5dr
2018
£10,000
43,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer 2.0 CDTi SRi Euro 5 5dr
2015
£9,490
46,900miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 16V Limited Edition Euro 5 3dr
2014
£5,795
53,652miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Mokka 1.2 Turbo SRi Premium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£28,698
61miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer 1.4T 16V Exclusiv Euro 5 5dr
2014
£6,990
83,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall CORSA 1.4i EcoFLEX SRi VX Line Euro 6 5dr
2018
£10,200
16,225miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Citytiger 11 July 2022

Vauxhall have not been British for nearly 100 years, they were aquired by GM in 1925. 

Andrew1 11 July 2022
"the British brand"
Looool.
martin_66 11 July 2022
Andrew1 wrote:

"the British brand" Looool.

My thoughts exactly.  Bit disingenuous to suggest there is anything British about cars that are made in another country.

It is long past time the "Vauxhall" brand was pensioned off.

rmcondo 11 July 2022

It seems to take a great number of words to churn out cliched marketing drivel. Moreover, this is about Opel, Vauxhall being just a regional and comparatively obscure brand name.

Latest Drives

kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review

View all latest drives