New Vauxhall Frontera Electric gets 4x4 makeover

All-terrain tyres, roof rack and tow winch transform the crossover into an adventurous off-roader

27 May 2025

Vauxhall has hinted at a more rugged version of the incoming Frontera with a new concept car that turns the conventional electric crossover into a trail-hunting 4x4.

Named the Vauxhall Frontera Gravel and based on the electric version of the family car, it gains several key elements aimed at helping it tackle the wilderness.

Up front, it receives a tow winch and extra LED light bars, while the car's rear haunches now feature extra storage panniers.

It also gains a chunky roof rack with a spare tyre and further storage, and the wheels are shod with aggressive BFGoodrich all-terrain tyres.

Inside, the interior configuration matches that of the regular Frontera, but it has been reupholstered with orange contrasting elements to match the car’s exterior livery.

Opel-Vauxhall CEO Florian Huettl said it “embodies [Vauxhall’s] commitment to making electric mobility versatile and accessible… with respect for the environment”.

Although Vauxhall has yet to state any production plans for the Frontera Gravel, the car's modifications are ultimately minimal and could in theory constitute a special-edition variant of the crossover. 

Vauxhall Frontera Gravel rear quarter

Sibling brand Fiat recently showed its vision of a 4x4 version of the Grande Panda, which shares its Smart Car underpinnings with the Frontera. It is possible that Vauxhall could use the electrified rear axle from that car to give its model four-wheel drive – although the Fiat uses a hybrid powertrain, whereas the Frontera Gravel has a battery-electric powertrain.

Such a model would more clearly carry the torch from the new Frontera’s 1990s ancestor, which was a 4x4 based on Japanese brand Isuzu’s Mysterious Utility Wizard.

