New Toyota Corolla Commercial is UK-built hybrid van

Cargo-carrying hatchback gets 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain and will cost around £22,134
31 August 2021

Toyota has revealed a new van variant of the Corolla Touring Sports which, which is claimed to be the first hybrid van in its segment.

The model is powered by a 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain using the same electrification and self-charging technology as the standard Corolla. 

“With its full hybrid powertrain, Corolla Commercial will give customers an exceptionally versatile vehicle that can be driven with zero emissions and fuel consumption during short urban runs while also giving the freedom to make longer journeys without the need for battery recharging,” said Mark Roden, Toyota Operations Director.

“Toyota’s hybrid technology has well-proven reliability and delivers day-to-day savings on running costs with its fuel efficiency. It’s a unique addition to the Toyota Professional range and the wider LCV market and we’re confident it will attract strong interest,” Roden said. 

Performance, specification details and load-carrying capacity will be announced when orders open later this year, but Toyota says the model will cost around £22,134 with a towing capacity of 750kg.

The firm also confirmed a combined fuel economy figure of between 55.3mpg and 62.7mpg, with an emissions output of between 102g/km and 115g/km. 

The Corolla Commercial will go on sale in summer 2022, and will be built at the firm’s Barnaston plant in Derbyshire. The model will also be sold in the UK before any other market.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 31 August 2021

Great idea as a way of providing a tax efficient company car. I wonder how long before they are all at it?  Also would be interesting to know what the legal position was if a user was to install rear seats and belts to convert it back into a car? 

scotty5 31 August 2021

When they say it will cost from £22k is that £22k on the road as you'd expect a car to be priced or £22k + vat as you'd expect a van to be priced?

What's not clear ( if you'll excuse the pun ) is the rear windows or lack of them. Are those tinted windows or black sheet metal. If it's the former than that's not a very clever idea for a van. I'm also liking same door cards in the rear - presumably there's space for 2L bottles?

This has to be the laziest design I've ever seen. It doesn't work as an estate and if that's glass, doesn't work as a van.

 

superstevie 31 August 2021

As a company car driver, I would have this if I could. Tax would be less, it is just me and my husband, so no need for rear seats, and all the refinement of a car that vans just don't give you. Sounds perfect for me

