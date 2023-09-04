BACK TO ALL NEWS
New top-spec Cupra Tavascan takes brand above £60,000
New top-spec Cupra Tavascan takes brand above £60,000

Chinese-built Polestar 4 rival is available to order from next month priced from £47k to £61k
News
Will RimellFelix Page
3 mins read
23 August 2024

Cupra is heading into a lofty new price bracket with its Tavascan crossover, with the range-topping version nudging past £60,000 to rival the Polestar 4 and Audi Q6 E-tron.

The new Cupra Tavascan is the brand's third bespoke model after the Formentor and Born. It is based on the same MEB platform as the similarly sized Volkswagen ID 5 and Skoda Enyaq and is built at the VW Group's Chinese factory in Anhui. 

Order books open in the UK on 11 September, ahead of deliveries beginning in the coming months. It is available with a choice of a rear-drive powertrain or a performance-focused twin-motor version.

Prices start at £47,340 for the entry-level car, which packs 282bhp for a 0-62mph time of 6.8sec and is the most efficient model in the range. It offers 352 miles of range from a 77kWh battery that can charge at up to 135kW.

The four-wheel-drive powertrain boosts the price to £55,935 and ramps power up to 335bhp for a 0-62mph time of 5.5sec. That price is for the Tavascan VZ1, but top-spec VZ2 trim takes the Tavascan to £60,835 - far outpricing every other Cupra model currently on sale and positioning the range-topping Tavascan as a rival to some versions of the Polestar 4, Genesis GV60 and Mercedes-Benz EQE. 

Precise details about specification and availability remain to be confirmed, but customers can place a £99 refundable pre-order reservation now in order to be prioritised for one of the first 50 UK-bound cars. 

The Tavascan is a crucial pillar in Cupra's plan to move upmarket, further differentiating the brand from parent company Seat, whose models it has historically tuned for a performance focus and rebadged as its own. 

Cupra plans to expand its premium offering in the coming years with a line of dedicated upmarket EVs that will spearhead its push into the US, including a second-generation, electric-only Formentor. 

A production version of the DarkRebel sports car concept remains on the table too and would serve as a brand-building halo model to emphasise Cupra's positioning as a design-oriented, electric performance brand. 

Cupra Tavascan: design, specification and performance

The Tavascan offers a major premium interior uplift on the smaller Cupra Born and the Cupra Formentor – the firm's other two bespoke vehicles – with gold trim, flecked lighting and a central 'spine' that mirrors the car’s front end.

It also comes with the same 15in infotainment touchscreen as the new Volkswagen ID 7 and a Sennheiser speaker system. It uses the same digital driver's display as the smaller Born, which is  based on the Volkswagen ID 3.

The Tavascan is only subtly different from the bold concept that previewed its design in 2019, retaining that show car's hammerhead-style, angular front end, with a large grille and a distinctive three-triangle light signature, as well as its raked roofline and a boot-width rear light bar.

These design cues will be carried across to future models such as the upcoming Terramar hybrid SUV (the brand’s final ICE car) and the production version of the UrbanRebel city EV.

“There are so many purely rational electric cars coming to the market. That’s not what Cupra is about,” said boss Wayne Griffiths, likely hinting at the designed-for-purpose Tesla Model Y, which dominates the electric SUV segment in which the Tavascan will compete.

Cupra tavascan interior

He added: “In 2019, we had a vision to reinvent electrification: we wanted to show the world that electric cars could be fun and sexy, with a great design, while providing unique sportiness. Back then, maybe it was only a dream. Now with the Tavascan, our dream comes true.”

