New styling, tech for Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet

Executive pair gain sportier design and mild-hybrid tech for enhanced performance and frugality
James Attwood, digital editor
26 May 2020

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the facelifted E-Class Coupé and E-Class Cabriolet, which follow the saloon and estate versions shown earlier this year with revamped electrified engines and a host of design and technology upgrades.

Due to go on sale in the UK and Europe this autumn, the style-focused models feature a range of alterations designed to enhance their appeal, including a new ‘A-shape’ front grille and flatter LED headlights and tail-lights. Both maintain their customary three-door, four-seat designs and the Cabriolet a folding fabric roof.

E-Class product manager Andrea Ruland said: “A big focus was that we wanted to make them look more dynamic. Customers liked the general design of the previous E-Class range but wanted it to look sportier. It’s a big step forward.”

Mercedes has extensively reworked the electronics of the W213-generation E-Class for this mid-life upgrade, and as a result it gains the firm’s new steering wheel with capacitive touch controls.

Many of the other physical buttons inside have been replaced by capacitive controls, including the latest latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system with two 10.25in screens (or two 12.3in screens as an option). There are also new driver assistance features, ‘energising’ comfort functions and an optional Urban Guard theft protection pack.

The engine line-up for the standard E-Class Coupé and E-Class Cabriolet will comprise two diesels and three petrols at launch, ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 litres in capacity and producing between 192bhp and 362bhp.

These make extensive use of Mercedes’ 48V Integrated Starter Generator, which uses an electric alternator fitted directly to the nine-speed automatic gearbox to offer up to 20bhp and 133lb ft of torque in certain situations.

The mild-hybrid system is also designed to aid fuel economy, which starts from an official 60.3mpg for the entry-level E200d diesel and 40.3mpg for the E200 petrol. Several engines, including the 263bhp petrol in the E450, are offered in combination with four-wheel drive.

The E-Class Coupé and E-Class Cabriolet ranges will be topped by E53 variants from Mercedes’ AMG performance arm. These use a 429bhp litre twin-turbocharged 3.0-engine with an integrated starter generator that can produce an extra 21bhp and 184lb ft. This is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The E53 Coupé can achieve 0-62mph in 4.4sec – 0.2sec quicker than the E53 Cabriolet. Both AMG models have a top speed of 155mph. As before, the full-fat E63 won’t offered with either two-door bodystyle.

As well as the infotainment and technology upgrades as the regular E-Class models, the performance pair gain a number of AMG-specific styling tweaks, including a bespoke grille and new front splitter designed to bring them closer in line to the AMG GT sports car.

There are also new 19in alloy wheels, along with a 20in set on the options list, plus a number of new paint colours bespoke to AMG. Along with functions such as Dynamic Select driving modes and AMG’s Ride Control+ air suspension, the E53 Coupé and E53 Cabriolet will also be offered with AMG’s Dynamic Plus Package for the first time.

This includes a redesigned steering wheel, additional bespoke design elements and a Race driving mode that includes a drift function. A price rise of around £500 is expected for both models.

