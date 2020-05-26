New styling, tech for Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the facelifted E-Class Coupé and E-Class Cabriolet, which follow the saloon and estate versions shown earlier this year with revamped electrified engines and a host of design and technology upgrades.

Due to go on sale in the UK and Europe this autumn, the style-focused models feature a range of alterations designed to enhance their appeal, including a new ‘A-shape’ front grille and flatter LED headlights and tail-lights. Both maintain their customary three-door, four-seat designs and the Cabriolet a folding fabric roof.

E-Class product manager Andrea Ruland said: “A big focus was that we wanted to make them look more dynamic. Customers liked the general design of the previous E-Class range but wanted it to look sportier. It’s a big step forward.”

Mercedes has extensively reworked the electronics of the W213-generation E-Class for this mid-life upgrade, and as a result it gains the firm’s new steering wheel with capacitive touch controls.

Many of the other physical buttons inside have been replaced by capacitive controls, including the latest latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system with two 10.25in screens (or two 12.3in screens as an option). There are also new driver assistance features, ‘energising’ comfort functions and an optional Urban Guard theft protection pack.

The engine line-up for the standard E-Class Coupé and E-Class Cabriolet will comprise two diesels and three petrols at launch, ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 litres in capacity and producing between 192bhp and 362bhp.