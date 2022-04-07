New Smart #1 priced from £35,950 in the UK

The reinvention of Smart as an electromobility brand is set to begin in the UK this summer, when the #1 crossover arrives at an entry price of £35,950.

Entirely unrelated to the previous Smart Fortwo and Smart Forfour EVs, it's the first new model from the brand since Chinese automotive group Geely came on board as a 50% stakeholder – taking half of the company from founder Mercedes-Benz – in 2019. It's also the first all-new car to wear a Smart badge since 2014 and has been described by the firm's Europe CEO, Dirk Adelmann, as "the nucleus of all things to come".

The #1 is positioned as a premium crossover rivalling the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and Kia Niro EV, with an emphasis on maximising interior space. The result is a cabin comparable in size with that of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class but in a much more affordable package.

It is the first Europe-bound EV to use Geely's new SEA architecture – as first deployed on the Chinese-market Zeekr 001 shooting brake and soon to provide the basis for the Volvo EX30.

The German and Chinese companies sharing management of the Smart brand have already outlined their respective responsibilities: Geely will supply the fundamental architectures and Mercedes will take care of design.

Mercedes design chief Gordon Wagener has called the new design language Sensual Product, adding that it's "grown-up, cool and embodies beauty with smart solutions".

Certainly, the #1's efficiency and range figures stack up agreeably against its competitors. Power is stored in a 62kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery that's good for a maximum range of 273 miles in middle-rung Premium models, while 150kW rapid-charging capacity means a 10-80% top-up can be completed in less than half an hour.

Smart's focus on maximising that range is evident in a design that clearly majors on aerodynamic efficiency. Indeed, a drag coefficient of 0.29Cd – achieved with the help of concealed door handles, an active grille shutter and a slippery, curved silhouette – puts it almost on a par with the Volkswagen ID 4.