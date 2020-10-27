BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Skoda Octavia iV plug-in hybrid arrives with 43-mile EV range
UP NEXT
James Ruppert: Why you should swap your subscription for a banger

New Skoda Octavia iV plug-in hybrid arrives with 43-mile EV range

New-generation Octavia line-up expands with 201bhp plug-in hybrid, priced from £30,795
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
27 October 2020

The electrification of Skoda's model line-up continues with the introduction of the new Octavia iV plug-in hybrid, which will be available to order in the UK from 3 November.

Priced from £30,795 in entry-level SE Technology trim, the Octavia iV is said to be the "most fuel-efficient Octavia ever built", achieving between 188.3mpg and 282.5mpg on the WLTP combined cycle while emitting 22-33g/km of CO2.

The PHEV takes its power from a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine and an 127bhp electric motor for total outputs of 201bhp and 258lb ft.

The same system features in the larger Superb iV and, in a higher state of tune, the hot Octavia vRS iV, which will also become available to order next week. 

A 13kWh battery pack gives the Octavia iV an official electric-only range of 43 miles and can be charged at rates of up to 3.6kW in as little as three-and-a-half hours.

The Octavia iV is supplied with both a 16A Type 2 charging cable and a 10A three-pin cable. 

A range of driving modes are available, including E-mode, Hybrid, Hybrid Auto and Sport, which each offer different combinations of electric and combustion power. 

Like any Octavia, the iV is available as both an estate and a hatchback, with prices climbing to £33,605 for the range-topping SE L Estate. All iV options are eligible for a 6% business-in-kind tax rate, making the iV an especially attractive option for fleet buyers. 

With this latest addition, the Octavia is now available with petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. 

Read more

New Skoda Octavia e-Tec features brand's first mild-hybrid engine​

Skoda Octavia review

New Skoda Octavia vRS iV: hot PHEV priced from £35,020​

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Polestar 2 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Polestar 2 2020 UK review
2020 Ford Focus Active X Vignale MHEV - cornering front
Ford Focus Active X Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2020 UK review
Audi S3 saloon
Audi S3 Saloon 2020 UK review
Audi Q2 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2020 review
Hyundai i30 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai i30 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Octavia Estate 2020 road test review - hero front

Skoda Octavia

Skoda says the fourth iteration of its best-seller is even more versatile, refined and upmarket. Has it succeeded?

Read our review

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Polestar 2 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Polestar 2 2020 UK review
2020 Ford Focus Active X Vignale MHEV - cornering front
Ford Focus Active X Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2020 UK review
Audi S3 saloon
Audi S3 Saloon 2020 UK review
Audi Q2 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2020 review
Hyundai i30 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai i30 2020 UK review
View all latest drives