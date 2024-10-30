Skoda has unveiled the hot vRS version of the new Kodiaq, packing Volkswagen Golf GTI power and a sporty new look.

It uses the same ‘EA888’ turbocharged 2.0-litre four-pot as the GTI and the range-topping Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. It’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and sends 262bhp and 295lb ft through all four wheels.

That means the seven-seat family SUV can dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 6.4sec, before hitting a top speed of 144mph.

The vRS also receives extra stopping power by way of slotted brake discs, and the seven-seater – the only version that will be offered in the UK – also gets more potent two-pot calipers on its front axle.

VW’s Dynamic Chassis Control Plus adaptive suspension system is fitted as standard, offering 15 drive settings and active damper adjustment.

The vRS is distinguished from the regular Kodiaq by more aggressive bumpers with larger grille segments, as well as 20in ‘Elias’ alloy wheels and black badging.

Inside, it gets a 13in infotainment touchscreen as standard in addition to more thickly bolstered seats. In the standard Lounge interior these are upholstered in a combination of microsuede and artificial leather, whereas the optional Suite option adds ventilation.

Deliveries will begin next April. Skoda has yet to announce pricing but it is expected to start at around £50,000.