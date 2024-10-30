BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a seven-seat Golf GTI
New Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a seven-seat Golf GTI

Hotter family SUV gets 262bhp plus a range of chassis and interior tweaks

Charlie Martin Autocar
30 October 2024

Skoda has unveiled the hot vRS version of the new Kodiaq, packing Volkswagen Golf GTI power and a sporty new look.

It uses the same ‘EA888’ turbocharged 2.0-litre four-pot as the GTI and the range-topping Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. It’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and sends 262bhp and 295lb ft through all four wheels.

That means the seven-seat family SUV can dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 6.4sec, before hitting a top speed of 144mph.

The vRS also receives extra stopping power by way of slotted brake discs, and the seven-seater – the only version that will be offered in the UK – also gets more potent two-pot calipers on its front axle.

VW’s Dynamic Chassis Control Plus adaptive suspension system is fitted as standard, offering 15 drive settings and active damper adjustment.

The vRS is distinguished from the regular Kodiaq by more aggressive bumpers with larger grille segments, as well as 20in ‘Elias’ alloy wheels and black badging.

Skoda Kodiaq vRS interior

Inside, it gets a 13in infotainment touchscreen as standard in addition to more thickly bolstered seats. In the standard Lounge interior these are upholstered in a combination of microsuede and artificial leather, whereas the optional Suite option adds ventilation.

Deliveries will begin next April. Skoda has yet to announce pricing but it is expected to start at around £50,000.

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Kodiaq FD front corning 2

Skoda Kodiaq review

Second-generation seven-seat SUV lands in the UK with a design refresh and hybrid power

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Add a comment…

