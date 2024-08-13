Volkswagen Tiguan 'GTI': range-topper brings 262bhp for £47,540

The Volkswagen Tiguan is now available in the UK with Golf GTI power and an advanced suspension set-up that promises a more dynamic drive.

The new Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265PS is the latest variant of the third-generation crossover, which was launched earlier this year with completely overhauled styling, a refreshed cabin, new powertrains and a heavily revised chassis.

Priced from £47,540 and open to order from Thursday 15 August, it sits alongside the similarly specified Tiguan R-Line eHybrid at the top of the line-up.

It's powered by the same 262bhp turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as the latest Golf GTI and sends power through the same seven-speed DSG gearbox, sprinting from 0-62mph in just 5.9sec and on to a top speed of 150mph – not far off the more potent Tiguan R that went off sale last year.

Official figures show it is capable of returning 32.5mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and emits 193-198g/km of CO2, putting it in the 37% BIK tax bracket.

Unlike the front-driven GTI, the warmed-up Tiguan adds four-wheel drive as standard.

It also comes equipped with Volkswagen's DCC Pro adaptive suspension system for keener handling. Already available as an option on the standard Tiguan, DCC Pro uses twin-valve shock absorbers and can be configured in 15 different settings between hard and soft, depending on the driving situation.

In combination with the four-wheel drive system, Volkswagen says it provides the new car with "responsive, dynamic driving and assured roadholding".