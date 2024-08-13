BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen Tiguan 'GTI': range-topper brings 262bhp for £47,540

New Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265PS offers nearly the same performance as the old Tiguan R
13 August 2024

The Volkswagen Tiguan is now available in the UK with Golf GTI power and an advanced suspension set-up that promises a more dynamic drive.

The new Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265PS is the latest variant of the third-generation crossover, which was launched earlier this year with completely overhauled styling, a refreshed cabin, new powertrains and a heavily revised chassis.

Priced from £47,540 and open to order from Thursday 15 August, it sits alongside the similarly specified Tiguan R-Line eHybrid at the top of the line-up.

It's powered by the same 262bhp turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as the latest Golf GTI and sends power through the same seven-speed DSG gearbox, sprinting from 0-62mph in just 5.9sec and on to a top speed of 150mph – not far off the more potent Tiguan R that went off sale last year. 

Official figures show it is capable of returning 32.5mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and emits 193-198g/km of CO2, putting it in the 37% BIK tax bracket. 

Unlike the front-driven GTI, the warmed-up Tiguan adds four-wheel drive as standard.

It also comes equipped with Volkswagen's DCC Pro adaptive suspension system for keener handling. Already available as an option on the standard Tiguan, DCC Pro uses twin-valve shock absorbers and can be configured in 15 different settings between hard and soft, depending on the driving situation. 

In combination with the four-wheel drive system, Volkswagen says it provides the new car with "responsive, dynamic driving and assured roadholding".

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg firm’s global sales champion moves further into premium territory

f1benny 13 August 2024

In the US, the VW Atlas is Touareg size & can be had with this same engine for $38k, equivalent to £30k so it seems ridiculous that the smaller suv is £50k. The UK & Europe really do get ripped off with new car prices. 

xxxx 13 August 2024

$38k but you're not comparing like with like as it's not 4wd. Also, is that the on the road price with destination charges and all the other charges the US likes.

NickS 13 August 2024

What is this? Putting one of the most valuable automotive names on a third-rate crossover?

 

VW is lacking in leadership, and it shows. Piech is turning in his grave.

 

NickS 13 August 2024

I was a bit quick to write this. Just an R line. 

 

Piech is still turning on his grave, though.

xxxx 13 August 2024

Why would he be turning in his grave, he could always get the 1.5, diesel, hybrid, or plug in version. Personnally I like choice

