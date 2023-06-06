New Skoda Kodiaq to be revealed this autumn before 2024 launch

The second generation of the Skoda Kodiaq, the Czech firm’s largest SUV, will be revealed in the autumn before being launched in 2024, with the model gaining electrified powertrains for the first time.

Skoda previewed the car with a series of images showcasing its bodyshell, giving a glimpse of the SUV’s sleeker, more streamlined exterior design.

In addition to an exterior overhaul, the Kodiaq will also get a redesigned interior and a host of new technology. Previously, Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer said: “The second-generation Kodiaq will take safety, technology and versatility to the next level.”

The new Kodiaq will once again be available with a selection of petrol and diesel engines, but it will also gain its first mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. A choice of five or seven seats will also be offered.

It will be produced at the firm’s Kvasiny plant, which currently builds the smaller Skoda Karoq, Skoda Superb and Superb iV.

Skoda says it is investing €12 million (£10.47m) into its production line to prepare for the plug-in Kodiaq iV, installing new manipulators, conveyor belts and chassis assemblers.

The firm previously described its internal-combustion line-up as “an important mainstay” during the brand’s transition to an electric-only model range. As such, the new Kodiaq will be followed by four new all-electric Skoda models by 2027.

At peak production levels, Skoda claims the Kvasiny facility will produce up to 410 new Kodiaqs per day. This will be helped by production of the Superb moving to Bratislava, Slovakia, from early 2024. Production of the first pilot vehicles, meanwhile, is already under way.

“The preparations for the production of our upcoming second-generation Kodiaq are already in full swing. As is typical for Skoda, we are once again using existing infrastructure while cleverly integrating new technologies,” said Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda board member for production and logistics.

“However, comprehensively adapting and further future-proofing an assembly line that remains in operation is a highly demanding task both technically and logistically. At the same time, we have also successfully redistributed and optimised our model production and were thus able to free up additional capacity.”

Skoda will hope the Kodiaq holds its position as one of the company’s best-selling models, having shifted 740,000 units worldwide since its initial 2016 launch.