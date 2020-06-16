New Seat MO eScooters begin brand’s mobility push

Seat is cashing in on the increasing demand for urban mobility solutions with its new range of MÓ eScooters - and they’re likely to be offered in the UK.

The Spanish brand will offer three series-production eScooters, with the range-topping 125 model a fully fledged electric motorcycle. It mates a 12bhp motor to a 5.6kWh battery, providing a range of up to 77 miles and the performance of a 125cc motorcycle. Seat claims a 59mph top speed and a 0-31mph time of 3.9sec.

The eScooter 125 also features three driving modes and a reverse gear, a removable battery that can be charged at home and smartphone app tracking. Two USB charging ports also feature. A specific version for fleet buyers comes with elements ideal for sharing such as a topbox to store helmets.

Two conventional electric scooters are also offered: the eKickScooter 65 and eKickScooter 25. The 65 offers a 40 mile range from a 551Wh battery pack and a 12mph top speed. It also receives front and rear drum brakes and lights front and rear, including a brake light. The eKickScooter 25 is the same design but will be cheaper, with a 12-mile range.

No prices have been detailed and a UK launch isn't yet confirmed. However, the Department for Transport is trialling rental schemes before an expected move to legalise the use of electric scooters. When that process is complete, Seat will make its mobility range available here.

