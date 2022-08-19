New Ruf Bergmeister is lightweight, hillclimb-inspired racer

German Porsche modifier Ruf has revealed the new Bergmeister at Monterey Car Week, drawing inspiration from Porsche’s hillclimb heritage.

With design cues from the Porsche 906, Porsche 909 Bergspyder and Porsche 718 RS 60 Spyder, the Ruf Bergmeister partners a retro design with more modern engineering, which the German firm says suits both road and track.

The rear-engined speedster is the lightest car Ruf has yet built, weighing in at just 1100kg. It’s driven by a 3.6-litre turbocharged flat six that produces 450bhp and 442lb ft of torque, managed by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Ruf has also added carbon-ceramic brakes to bolster the Bergmeister’s stopping power, as well as a set of 19in centre-locking wheels.

The car features all-carbonfibre bodywork, no roof and bespoke LED lights at the front and rear. Its white paint and green racing stripes are inspired by the 909 Bergspyder, while the lights resemble those from the 718 RS 60 Spyder.

Inside, the Bergmeister features manual dials and Alcantara headlining on the doors, dashboard, glovebox, steering wheel and gearstick. A set of bucket seats is also included as standard.

Bergmeister appears alongside new Ruf SCR

The Bergmeister isn’t the only Ruf to appear at Pebble Beach. It's joined by the Ruf SCR, which has made its North American debut at the event.

Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat six, the SCR produces 510bhp and 346lb ft. Like the Bergmeister, the rear-wheel drive coupé is equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox.

It also features a carbonfibre monocoque and carbonfibre bodywork to reduce weight and improve rigidity.

The addition of an integrated roll cage and a rear spaceframe has led Ruf to dub the SCR “a race car built for the street”.

On the firm’s appearance at The Quail, boss Alois Ruf said: “When we began building our own automobiles in 1974, it was all for the thrill of the drive. We're honored to be featured at The Quail and to celebrate the passion for driving with our friends. The Bergmeister embodies the most elemental driving experience, while the SCR highlights the latest technology offerings from our team in Pfaffenhausen.”