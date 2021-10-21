New Rolls-Royce Black Badge model to be revealed next week

Rolls-Royce has teased the new Ghost Black Badge through a short animation film, along with details of an announcement set to take place on Friday 29 October.

The luxury firm says it will announce “the next chapter in Black Badge’s remarkable history,” confirming a new model will be added to the firm’s performance line-up.

The non-fungible token (NFT) animation features a Black Badge model resembling the Ghost creeping into frame in a dark, city scene, but no exact model names were confirmed.

Black Badge variants are traditionally offered with uprated power, brakes and suspension as well as a bespoke interior. They are generally styled with darker colours applied to body parts such as the front grille, emblem, side frames, boot trim and exhaust pipes, and owners can heavily personalise their cars.

The Black Badge name has been applied to several models over the past few years. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Wraith and Dawn are all currently on sale with Black Badge variants and the previous-generation Ghost received an edition in 2009.

Rolls-Royce says Black Badge models now make up 27% of Rolls-Royce commissions and their design takes inspiration from other luxury means of travel such as yachts and private aircraft.

The nameplate was introduced as a way of targeting a new sort of buyer, which the firm described as “increasingly younger, more rebellious Rolls-Royce clientele”.

The models have evolved away from traditionally darker colour types over the years, with more vibrant colours added to the range, increasing levels of personalisation.