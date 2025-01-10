The new Renault Twingo has edged closer to production with the unveiling of a “90%-ready” prototype at the Brussels motor show, complete with running gear and a full, showroom-spec interior.

Due in the first half of 2026 with a starting price south of €20,000 (£16,600), the 3750mm-long hatchback will be the entry point into Renault’s expanding electric car line-up, sitting beneath the similarly retro-flavoured 4 and 5 hatchbacks, with which it shares the French firm’s Ampr Small platform.

Renault aims to take the car from conception to the road in less than two years and has partnered with an unnamed Chinese consultancy in a bid to make the engineering and production processes as efficient as possible.

In spite of its low projected list price (which puts it in the realm of the petrol-engined Kia Picanto and Hyundai i10) the four-seat city car features a host of “upper-segment technology” inside and is described as a “joyful, trendy” proposition.

The newly revealed interior is clearly related to that of Renault’s larger EVs, dominated as it is by a 7.0in digital instrument cluster and a 10.1in infotainment touchscreen, but makes obvious nods to the cabin of the original Twingo from 1992.

Renault describes the cockpit as "airy, cylindrical and suspended", with ovoid air vents and surfaces an obvious homage to the era-defining 1990s supermini. Notably, the seats of this new Twingo prototype are coloured to match the exterior paint, taking inspiration from the lurid upholstery options that were available on the old car.

A more subtle nostalgic design cue is the prototype's prominent red hazard light button, a reference to the similarly conspicuous dome-shaped button on top of the old Twingo's dash. In another urban-flavoured 1990s throwback, the front seatbacks are adjusted using skateboard wheels.

Beyond its retro-modern design, Renault says every aspect of the Twingo's interior is "designed to make life easier", highlighting a range of features that boost storage capacity and utility. There are bag storage cubbies under the dashboard, for example, plus a flat, full-width shelf for books or sunglasses.

There's also a split-folding rear bench to increase boot space, plus magnetic phone-mounts on the back of the front headrests and an elasticated bottle holder.

