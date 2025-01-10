BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Renault Twingo interior blends top-rung tech with 1990s nods
New Renault Twingo interior blends top-rung tech with 1990s nods

Interior of £17k baby hatch is shown in new ‘90%-ready’ prototype complete with running gear

Felix Page
10 January 2025

The new Renault Twingo has edged closer to production with the unveiling of a “90%-ready” prototype at the Brussels motor show, complete with running gear and a full, showroom-spec interior.

Due in the first half of 2026 with a starting price south of €20,000 (£16,600), the 3750mm-long hatchback will be the entry point into Renault’s expanding electric car line-up, sitting beneath the similarly retro-flavoured 4 and 5 hatchbacks, with which it shares the French firm’s Ampr Small platform.

Renault aims to take the car from conception to the road in less than two years and has partnered with an unnamed Chinese consultancy in a bid to make the engineering and production processes as efficient as possible.

In spite of its low projected list price (which puts it in the realm of the petrol-engined Kia Picanto and Hyundai i10) the four-seat city car features a host of “upper-segment technology” inside and is described as a “joyful, trendy” proposition.

The newly revealed interior is clearly related to that of Renault’s larger EVs, dominated as it is by a 7.0in digital instrument cluster and a 10.1in infotainment touchscreen, but makes obvious nods  to the cabin of the original Twingo from 1992.

Renault describes the cockpit as "airy, cylindrical and suspended", with ovoid air vents and surfaces an obvious homage to the era-defining 1990s supermini. Notably, the seats of this new Twingo prototype are coloured to match the exterior paint, taking inspiration from the lurid upholstery options that were available on the old car.

A more subtle nostalgic design cue is the prototype's prominent red hazard light button, a reference to the similarly conspicuous dome-shaped button on top of the old Twingo's dash. In another urban-flavoured 1990s throwback, the front seatbacks are adjusted using skateboard wheels.

Beyond its retro-modern design, Renault says every aspect of the Twingo's interior is "designed to make life easier", highlighting a range of features that boost storage capacity and utility. There are bag storage cubbies under the dashboard, for example, plus a flat, full-width shelf for books or sunglasses.

There's also a split-folding rear bench to increase boot space, plus magnetic phone-mounts on the back of the front headrests and an elasticated bottle holder.

 

Beyond the interior's retro-modern design, Renault said every aspect had been "designed to make life easier", highlighted by a range of features that boost storage capacity and utility. 

2025 Renault Twingo Concept dashboard

The floor of the prototype is finished in cork, chosen for its durability and resistance, but Renault noted that “show cars are an opportunity to explore and test new ideas”, so this material seems unlikely to make it into customer cars.

Externally, little has been changed from the 2023 concept, but there’s now a concealed air intake in the front bumper, the rear arches have shrunk slightly and the protective corner cladding at each end now has a honeycomb design.

In a concession to production viability, the door handles no longer light up and the semi-circular brake lights have been joined at the bottom by another LED strip.

Renault said the latest evolution of the Twingo is driveable, and while it has offered no further details on the powertrain, it’s understood to be closely related to that used in the 5

2025 Renault Twingo concept front

The company has also yet to confirm plans to sell the Twingo in the UK, after CEO Luca de Meo told Autocar last month that developing a right-hand drive variant would be “a challenge”.

He said Renault “needed to find a business case” but acknowledged that it could be helped by its tie-up with Nissan, which will sell its next-generation Micra, another Ampr Small-based EV, with RHD in its home market of Japan.

“When they want the wheel on the other side too, it becomes less complicated,” de Meo said.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

jason_recliner 10 January 2025
If I can convince my girlfriend to sell her car we're getting one. Just looks absolutely superb, inside and out. Perfect third car.

