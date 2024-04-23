BACK TO ALL NEWS
New pictures released of upcoming Range Rover Electric
New pictures released of upcoming Range Rover Electric

Land Rover brand's first EV tests in extreme conditions as it approaches a launch next year

News
Will Rimell AutocarFelix Page
3 mins read
28 November 2024

The new electric Range Rover is undergoing final-stage testing ahead of its launch next year.

New images show JLR's second production EV testing in the United Arab Emirates – following Arctic Circle testing earlier this year – where temperatures are hitting as high as 50deg C with humidity levels of 90%.

One of the key aspects the cars were testing, besides their off-road capabilities, is whether the new thermal management system – the most intelligent ever fitted to a Range Rover – could cope with the heat “in pursuit of maximum client cabin comfort”. JLR says all cars surpassed expectations. 

The test mules are also being thrown up Big Red, a 300ft sand dune in the heart of Sharjah’s Al Badayer desert, to test the EV’s new Intelligent Torque Management system, which replaces a conventional ABS-based traction control system.

This is claimed to improve traction control off road by diverting power to each electric motor to reduce torque reaction time from around 100 milliseconds to as little as one millisecond. JLR says, after five continuous attempts, none of the cars demonstrated any fall in performance. 

Product engineering director Thomas Müller said: “A hot climate is one of the most challenging for any battery-electric vehicle, because of the need to cool the cabin and optimise battery performance at the same time. 

“The additional challenge of driving on sand requires controlled low-speed torque, so our specially developed traction control and thermal management systems work in harmony to ensure power delivery is unaffected. 

“Our tests have shown that in this climate, repeatedly driving the equivalent of 100 metres uphill on fine sand, Range Rover Electric matches the performance of its ICE equivalents; in some instances, even surpassing them – thanks to the introduction of these new features.”

Like the cars pictured in the Arctic Circle, these Range Rover EV mules are  shown completely uncamouflaged – a decision made to "underline the build quality of the initial prototypes", according to JLR.

Read our review

Car review
range rover tracking front

Land Rover Range Rover

Is the Mk5 Range Rover better than not only all its peers, but all its predecessors too? We find out

Read our review
Painted all in black and without the contrasting matt trim elements that JLR has previously suggested will mark out the EV powertrain, the prototype looks all but identical to the ICE Range Rover that has been on sale since 2022.

JLR said this shows how the prototype's "modernist design language stays true to the Range Rover bloodline", suggesting that the Range Rover Electric – as it is officially named – will only be subtly differentiated from the straight-six, V8 and plug-in hybrid derivatives. 

JLR previously highlighted that this is the first car to use a battery and electric drive unit assembled in-house. No specific technical details or performance figures have yet been given, however, beyond the earlier confirmation that it will use an 800V charging architecture.

Although bosses have yet to give any performance details for the new Range Rover, it has been promised to have the same “go-anywhere” capability as the ICE version, with a pledge that it will offer towing, wading and all-terrain capability that will exceed any other luxury electric SUV – including the ability to wade through 850mm-deep water.

The hint that the Range Rover Electric will offer performance “comparable” to the existing V8 suggests a total output close to the 523bhp that model offers.

It's expected to adopt a dual-motor system, which will allow for greater four-wheel-drive ability and systems such as torque vectoring to boost its off-road potential. 

JLR said its test programme has been adapted to particularly examine the vehicle’s underfloor, battery durability and thermal derating. 

The Range Rover Electric will be built in Solihull alongside the existing mild-hybrid and PHEV versions. It will initially use batteries from a third-party supplier before eventually switching to packs produced in the new Somerset gigafactory that JLR parent firm Tata is planning. 

Interestingly, Land Rover programme director Nick Miller previously told Autocar that the MLA architecture can also readily accommodate a hydrogen powertrain, which means a Range Rover FCEV could be on the cards – although the company hasn't given an update on its Project Zeus hydrogen development programme for some time. 

Land Rover was previously testing a hydrogen-fuelled Defender prototype and said hydrogen will be “complementary” to battery-electric technology across its line-up as it strives to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036.

Symanski 24 April 2024

Thierry Bollore killed off the new Jaguar XJ claiming the platform was outdated, then released it as the new Range Rover.   With it, killing off the all-electric XJ, so what makes this any different than what Bollore said was out of date?

 

Bollore killed off Jaguar, and for what?   Jaguar should have been taken through a hybrid period, not destroyed by the world's worst automotive CEO.   And the JLR board should hold their heads in shame they weren't as smart as the Renault board who fired Bollore!   Daft enough to continue with the Bollore plan even after it was obvious to anyone it was only ever going to fail.

 

Now with Jaguar close to revealing their £100k EV just as the market collapses.   Will they regret telling 99% of Jaguar customers to F* off?   That Govern says they're too poor to afford one of his designs?

 

Unreal incompetence.

 

jason_recliner 24 April 2024
Apparently "premium" now means featureless, tensionless, blob.
Citytiger 23 April 2024

They should have been revealing a new Jaguar EV, but no, just another 3 tone SUV.

JLR have done something even British Leyland couldnt do, theyve killed Jaguar.

TStag 23 April 2024

Simple answer to that, Labd Rover makes all the money to spend on unprofitable Jaguars like the XE. I love Jaguar but they need to turn a profit. 

Symanski 24 April 2024
Citytiger wrote:

They should have been revealing a new Jaguar EV, but no, just another 3 tone SUV.

JLR have done something even British Leyland couldnt do, theyve killed Jaguar.

Very sad what incompetent management at JLR has done.   Jaguar should have continued to develop their cars with hybrid platforms, and the iPace should have been also released as a type of Evoke Range Rover.   The E-Voke??? 

 

Now they're going fully electric just at a time where the upper end EV market collapses.   Not that those buying a £30k XE were ever going to afford a £100k McGovern slab.

 

