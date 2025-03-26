BACK TO ALL NEWS
New pictures of 2025 Nissan Leaf ahead of full debut this month

Nissan confirms full debut for new electric crossover in June ahead of production starting in Sunderland

News
James AttwoodFelix Page
3 mins read
3 June 2025

The new third-generation Nissan Leaf EV will be fully revealed later this month ahead of a market launch by the end of the year.

In a new video showcasing some headline attributes, Nissan revealed new details and angles of the upcoming Skoda Elroq rival, which will enter production at Sunderland in the coming months.

Nissan says that despite the new Leaf's substantially different shape and positioning, its development has been heavily informed by learnings from the Mk1 and Mk2 cars. 

"Leaf is an icon for us. It's one of our core 'heartbeat' models," said Nissan's global product strategy boss, Richard Candler. "We've sold around 700,000 Leafs since 2010, with over 28 billion kilometres covered by our customers, so we have really substantial, real-world insight about the customer - understanding how their needs have evolved from the early days of Leaf until now."

One significant improvement claimed by Nissan is in aerodynamic efficiency, with the rakish-roofed new Leaf touting a coefficient of just 0.25 in European trim - down from the Mk2's 0.28.

Nissan is waiting until the official debut to confirm battery specifications, but that low coefficient will be instrumental in the Leaf achieving a claimed maximum range of 372 miles.

Also confirmed is the option of an electrochromic dimming panoramic roof with heat shielding, which Nissan says negates the need for any physical blinds and thereby avoids compromising head room in the back. 

The Leaf was launched in 2010 as one of the first mass-market electric cars and in its first two generations took a conventional hatchback form, but it has now undergone a major shift to cash in on the trend for higher-riding cars.

It sits on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform, which is currently used by the larger Nissan Ariya EV and will be used by the forthcoming Nissan Juke EV. 

While Nissan has yet to give any more technical details, European product boss François Bailly said the Leaf has been developed with an emphasis on “real-world range.”

He added: “How long you can drive on a highway is key for us, which is why you see the beautiful shape with the aerodynamics. For us, it’s about practicality: how long will it take to drive 800km [497 miles], including the time to charge?”

Nissan's global design boss, Alfonso Albaisa, said the new Leaf is “about democratising technology", adding: "It’s very modern, simple and nice. We wanted something tailored, handsome, well-proportioned, with a super-tech interior that feels open and cool.”

Read our review

Car review
nissan leaf 2024 01 front cornering

Nissan Leaf

Mould-breaking electric hatchback closes in on its dotage by pitching to steal buyers from the Chinese brands

Read our review
Bailly added that the Leaf will get Nissan’s latest in-car systems, enabled by its updated Car and Connected Service (CCS) platform, which features a Google-based infotainment system and advanced driver assistance systems.

He said: “It’s all the things that make your life easier.

“We are confident we have something that is unique, and we’re really happy with this car.”

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

FastRenaultFan 26 March 2025
That's dull and boring and probably low quality too just like the Ariya. Typical Nissan then. No wonder Nissan are in trouble.
xxxx 27 March 2025
FastRenaultFan wrote:

... probably low quality too just like the Ariya. Typical Nissan then. No wonder Nissan are in trouble.

Yea Nissan quality went down when they started using Renault parts.

xxxx 26 March 2025

That's better. After the disapointment of the new Micra EV the Leaf looks far more interesting and on point, things are looking up in Sunderland.

kowalski99 26 March 2025

The car looks great. My e308 lease is up for renuwal next July and it is great to see the progress being made every couple of years. It looks like the motorway range on the new Leaf will make motorway charging a rarity, which is also a massive bonus!

