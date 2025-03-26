The new third-generation Nissan Leaf EV will be fully revealed later this month ahead of a market launch by the end of the year.

In a new video showcasing some headline attributes, Nissan revealed new details and angles of the upcoming Skoda Elroq rival, which will enter production at Sunderland in the coming months.

Nissan says that despite the new Leaf's substantially different shape and positioning, its development has been heavily informed by learnings from the Mk1 and Mk2 cars.

"Leaf is an icon for us. It's one of our core 'heartbeat' models," said Nissan's global product strategy boss, Richard Candler. "We've sold around 700,000 Leafs since 2010, with over 28 billion kilometres covered by our customers, so we have really substantial, real-world insight about the customer - understanding how their needs have evolved from the early days of Leaf until now."

One significant improvement claimed by Nissan is in aerodynamic efficiency, with the rakish-roofed new Leaf touting a coefficient of just 0.25 in European trim - down from the Mk2's 0.28.

Nissan is waiting until the official debut to confirm battery specifications, but that low coefficient will be instrumental in the Leaf achieving a claimed maximum range of 372 miles.

Also confirmed is the option of an electrochromic dimming panoramic roof with heat shielding, which Nissan says negates the need for any physical blinds and thereby avoids compromising head room in the back.

The Leaf was launched in 2010 as one of the first mass-market electric cars and in its first two generations took a conventional hatchback form, but it has now undergone a major shift to cash in on the trend for higher-riding cars.

It sits on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform, which is currently used by the larger Nissan Ariya EV and will be used by the forthcoming Nissan Juke EV.

While Nissan has yet to give any more technical details, European product boss François Bailly said the Leaf has been developed with an emphasis on “real-world range.”

He added: “How long you can drive on a highway is key for us, which is why you see the beautiful shape with the aerodynamics. For us, it’s about practicality: how long will it take to drive 800km [497 miles], including the time to charge?”

Nissan's global design boss, Alfonso Albaisa, said the new Leaf is “about democratising technology", adding: "It’s very modern, simple and nice. We wanted something tailored, handsome, well-proportioned, with a super-tech interior that feels open and cool.”