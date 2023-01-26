New Peugeot E-3008 EV due in 2023 with AWD and 435-mile range

The next-generation Peugeot 3008 crossover will be revealed this year with pure-electric power and a totally new look modelled on the brand's radical Inception concept.

Confirmed for a reveal in the second half of 2023, the new Peugeot E-3008 will be the first car from the brand to sit atop parent company Stellantis's new STLA medium architecture, which promises a step change in terms of performance and functionality compared to the legacy PSA platforms currently used by Peugeot EVs.

Peugeot promises a range of up to 435 miles from the largest-battery variant, and says it will come with a choice of three powertrains, including a twin-motor, four-wheel drive option - a first for the brand.

An electric version of the larger Peugeot 5008 will follow atop the same platform, and likely with the same array of powertrains and batteries.

Peugeot product boss Jerome Micherôn promises the new crossovers will be "born EV", meaning they will be designed around their new EV-specific architecture - whereas the brand's current SUVs, the Peugeot e-208, Peugeot e-308 and Peugeot e-2008, each ride on adapted versions of combustion car platforms.

Further details remain under wraps, and it is not expected that the 671bhp, 500-mile Inception concept gives any real clue as to the technical make-up of the upcoming SUVs, which are each highly competitive in their respective segments.

However, Peugeot has now released a preview of its future all-EV line-up, showing how each of the seven new cars due by 2030 will be influenced by the new Inception concept.