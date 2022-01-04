New Pagani C10 reportedly leaked ahead of 2022 unveiling

The upcoming Pagani C10 hypercar, which is set to replace the decade-old Huayra, looks to have been outed on social media months ahead of its official unveiling.

A rendering, allegedly of the C10, appeared on a new and anonymous Instagram account last week, accompanied by a picture of a document allegedly targeted at potential buyers, suggesting the leak came from an early customer presentation. The original pictures have now been taken down, but are circulating widely online, and Pagani has yet to comment.

The design blends various elements of previous Pagani designs. The skylights in the roof and wide front grille hark back to the Huayra, whilst the teardrop cabin shape is reminiscent of the older Zonda.

The two small rear wings and angular front bonnet in particular evoke the styling of some of the earliest Pagani models, such as the C12 S.

New features can also be seen across the car. Small winglets in the front grille appear to be possible aerodynamic aids, while subtle yet sizeable air intakes on the roof and across the rear buttresses all but confirm that the C10 will be powered by an internal combustion engine.

The C10, which is said to already be sold out, is rumoured to use a new version of Mercedes-AMG's 6.0 litre twin-turbocharged V12. Buyers will be offered the option of a manual gearbox or a dual-clutch automatic with shift paddles.

Pagani is focusing on handling rather than power with the C10. In an interview with Italian magazine Quattroruote, founder and boss Horacio Pagani said that the company has put more effort into weight-saving than any other aspect of the design.

Pagani is planning to build up to 300 examples of the C10, including not only coupé and roadster variants but special models, too.

The Italian company has claimed that interest from American customers alone could have filled the entire production run.

The C10 is expected to be the last pure-combustion Pagani, with future models being hybridised. It will be revealed later this year.