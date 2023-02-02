BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Nissan Max-Out is tech-focused EV sports car
UP NEXT
Audi A6 E-tron due in early 2024 with saloon, estate and hot RS6

New Nissan Max-Out is tech-focused EV sports car

Two-seat convertible represents Nissan's ambitions to develop its sustainability and “innovative mobility”
News
2 mins read
2 February 2023

Nissan has revealed an outlandish zero-emissions sports car concept, which, the firm says, represents its ambitions to develop sustainability and “innovative mobility”,  and brings “zero-emissions mobility to the max”. 

Previously seen in only digital form, the forward-thinking Nissan Max-Out concept takes the shape of a two-seat convertible. 

The firm added today that the Max-Out has also been designed to “provide a liberating sense of openness while offering an enhanced, dynamic driving experience” and to deliver a “new driving experience with its superlative stability and comfort, tight handling and limited body roll”. 

Related articles

The two-seater features a unique set of wheels, along with a big open-air vent in place of a front grille. A large, circular light bar is positioned at the rear, with an inset 'Nissan' name written out. 

Inside, a large digital display sweeps across the dashboard and can be used by both the passenger and driver. A non-traditional steering wheel and a lack of pedals indicate a degree of autonomous capability. 

A video preview of the model’s unveiling shows that the screen can be used for digital gaming, viewing image galleries and recording lap times. 

No powertrain details have been revealed, but should the Max-Out head into production, it would be likely to draw on solid-state battery technology, which will be used in the firm’s cars from 2028 onwards, as previously reported by Autocar. 

That would mean it would be able to charge at triple the 130kW speed accepted by the Nissan Ariya SUV while offering improved performance and dynamics thanks to a smaller and lighter battery unit. 

The Max-Out was initially previewed at the tail end of 2021 alongside two other Nissan EV concepts. It represents the sportier offering in the range, all of which feature the ‘-Out’ suffix. 

The other Nissan EV concepts are the Chill-Out - a crossover that, in the future, is touted for production at Nissan’s Sunderland plant - the Surf-Out pick-up truck and the Hang-Out MPV. 

All of Nissan’s ‘-Out’ concepts look ahead to Nissan’s broader future, including its advancement in battery technology, battery reuse, power management and vehicle intelligence.

Used cars for sale

 Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,900
13,059miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.6 Visia 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£4,490
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan QASHQAI HATCHBACK 1.3 DiG-T Tekna+ 5dr
2020
£20,500
18,162miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.2 DIG-T Tekna 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£9,995
56,762miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-Trail 1.7 DCi Tekna 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£20,700
40,391miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Acenta Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,500
44,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T N-Connecta DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,750
23,197miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.5 DCi N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,500
43,186miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T N-Connecta DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,750
14,468miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Cersai Lannister 2 February 2023

My god. Could they possibly have thought, "Yup, I'm sure that people will think we've spent ages thinking through this nuanced piece of design that elegantly displays our vision and creative skills?" When they evidently have created something so bereft of flair, wit and insight that my dog, having climbed a tree with a bottle of whiskey, could have done something two, maybe at a push, three times better than this amateurish drivel on wheels.

Latest Drives

Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives