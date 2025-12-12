BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mitsubishi L200 here in May as £36k Ford Ranger rival
UP NEXT
Stellantis loses €22.3bn after "over-estimating" EV adoption

New Mitsubishi L200 here in May as £36k Ford Ranger rival

Japanese brand returns to UK market with hardy pick-up truck; new Outlander PHEV SUV to follow

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 February 2026

Mitsubishi will return to the UK market in May with its new L200 pick-up truck, for which prices will start at £36,295 (excluding VAT).

That positions it between the Ford Ranger (£30,800 ex-VAT) and the Toyota Hilux (£40,436 ex-VAT).

A Commercial variant (£37,495 ex-VAT) ditches the rear seats to create a more discrete, secure cargo area separate from the load bed.

The L200 will be offered in double-cab configuration as standard, in kind with its two main rivals.

All versions will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with a six-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive.

Detailed specifications have yet to be announced, but in other markets this engine puts out 201bhp and 347lb ft of torque.

The L200 is capable of towing up to 3.5 tonnes or carrying a payload of a tonne.

Two trims, Titan and Barbarian, will be offered in the UK, the latter (£39,995 ex-VAT) gaining the ability to engage permanent drive to all wheels and several terrain modes.

Mitsubishi L200 dashboard

The L200 will soon be joined in Mitsubishi's new UK line-up by the latest Outlander plug-in hybrid SUV.

Both models were key in the brand’s success before it retreated from the UK in 2021.

It remains to be seen which other models will be offered by Mitsubishi in the UK, but Frank Krol, the brand’s European head, said in 2022 that it would need “more than one” electric car upon its return.

That suggests it will import the new Eclipse Cross crossover, effectively a rebadged Renault Scenic, because it has no other suitable EVs in its global line-up yet.

An EV is needed because of the UK’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which will require a third of every volume brand’s car sales to be electric next year.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05
1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Mitsubishi cars for sale

 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 MIVEC Exceed CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£12,995
 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh Dynamic CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,300
 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0h 12kWh Juro CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£5,490
 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 4h CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,298
 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T 3 CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£11,998
 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 5h CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£12,990
 Mitsubishi OUTLANDER 2.0h 12kWh GX4h CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,180
 Mitsubishi OUTLANDER 2.0 MIVEC 4 CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£15,595
 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 DI-D GX4 SST 4WD Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£5,895
View all 1012 cars

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Gloria Goyette 15 December 2025

As vehicles become more technologically advanced, drivers are also paying closer attention to the smaller details inside the cabin. Compact, functional accessories from stores like Aubong Store are playing a growing role in shaping a more comfortable, efficient driving experience. 

scrap 13 December 2025

Especially in light of the EU's change of direction, the UK urgently needs to address its EV rules. At the moment, we are driving off a cliff.

A third (!) of Chinese cars shipped to Europe this year have been sold in the UK. This might look like we are reducing vehicle emissions on paper, but it's an accounting trick - in reality we are doing nothing for the environment while killing our industry.

Sticking a Mitsubishi badge on a Renault Scenic to satisfy these zero emission mandates just highlights the stupidity of the current rules. It doesn't offer the consumer any more real choice, but makes it look as if Mitsubishi is meeting the targets.

Meanwhile, I'm adding Chinese SUV drivers to the list of people I give a wide berth to while on the road. Honestly, it's becoming exhausting.

 

 

SolidState 12 December 2025

Dats uuuugly.

Latest Reviews

Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05
1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon

View all car reviews