New Mini Countryman 2020 facelift seen in disguise

Mini will follow up the updates to the rest of its range with a revised Countryman due next year.

The crossover is the British maker’s newest model, but was first launched in 2017, so 2020 falls perfectly in line with the usual timeframe of a mid-cycle update.

Prototypes have been spotted with disguised front and rear ends, so we’re expecting mild revisions to the grille, bumpers and lights as part of a minor facelift.

The introduction of adaptive matrix-beam LED headlights is also on the cards, alongside standard LED tail-lights that bring the now-familiar Union Jack, new personalisation options and a fresh range of wheel designs. The majority of the changes are likely to be aesthetic.

Recent range updates have boosted standard equipment across other Minis, so that should also be the case with the Countryman. The recently updated Clubman also featured a new sports suspension option with 10mm lower ride height.