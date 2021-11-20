New mid-engined Ferrari Daytona SP3 packs 829bhp V12

The latest entry into Ferrari’s ultra-exclusive Icona model series is the Daytona SP3, a limited-run mid-engined V12 roadster that pays tribute to one of the company’s best-known motorsport victories.
It’s named in reference to the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, at which Ferrari achieved a one-two-three finish with its legendary 330 P3/4, 330 P4 and 412 P racers – a highlight of what Ferrari calls “the golden era of closed wheel racing and an enduring reference point for generations of engineers and designers”.
Ferrari will build 599 examples – 100 more units than the Monza duo – priced at €2 million (£1.68m) including taxes. Priority will go to owners of the SP1 and SP2, with deliveries getting underway in late 2022, and unlike those two speedster models – which are not road legal in certain regions due to the lack of a windscreen – Ferrari says the SP3 is street-legal everywhere.
The Daytona SP3 is the first road-going Ferrari to feature a mid-mounted 12-cylinder engine since the LaFerrari hybrid hypercar bowed out in 2018, and with the output of the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 boosted to 829bhp and 514lb ft, it’s the most powerful non-electrified model that Maranello has yet produced.
Engine upgrades over the 812 Competizione extend to a modified intake and exhaust (for an “astonishing soundtrack”), lightweight titanium conrods, reduced-friction piston pins and a lighter, rebalanced crankshaft.
Mated to a quicker-shifting version of the 812 Competizione’s seven-speed automatic gearbox, the V12 promises a “torque curve that rises rapidly” all the way up to its 9500rpm redline, giving a 0-62mph time of 2.85sec and a top speed of 211mph making the Daytona SP3 the joint-fastest Ferrari road car yet.
The references to 1960s race cars extend beyond the mechanicals, with the Daytona SP3 having a characteristically aerodynamically optimised design that blends elements of Ferrari’s historic designs with cues from current models.
A prime example of the Maranello BS money making machine (lets find another way to fleece the worlds super-rich), to add to their collection of Automotive art.
The name Daytona is so evocotive (despite never been official on the 365 GTB/4.....it still, until this day, rolls off the tongue nicely.
If you were going to use this surely you would have done it with a front engined V12?
The official explanation of the naming of this car is sjust o much blah,blah, blah -P3/P4/512 Blah Blah!
Ferrari these days trashes its own history in the name of profit, not to mention all the accesories madness.
For most of my life a Ferrari fan and past owner of three 70's models. I can barely manage to raise the interest to read about them today
Shame we'll most probably never see one on the UK roads.
Goodwood perhaps.
That looks fantastic.
I'd put my name down if I was in the position to do so. They wouldn't have to ask twice...