New MG HS to be revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed

MG has given its HS a “sophisticated” overhaul, with more interior space and a class-leading electric-only range from its plug-in hybrid powertrain, in a bid to boost sales of its UK best-seller.

To be revealed at next week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new SUV is based on the Chinese-market Roewe RX5, according to an MG insider.

It will mirror the current HS’s offerings of petrol and PHEV powertrains but bring improvements to fuel economy and EV range.

The current HS offers around 38mpg and 32 miles of EV range, whereas the RX5 is claimed to achieve as many as 43 electric miles.

Teased ahead of the reveal, the HS looks to have been given a comprehensive redesign closely mirroring the RX5 and with a “contemporary, sophisticated” new look.

MG will hope the new vehicle builds on the SUV's 14,161 UK sales so far this year. In total, the Chinese brand has sold 35,732 cars here in 2024, up 12% year on year.

The new HS, previously previewed in patent filings (below), will arrive as part of a comprehensive upgrade of the brand’s ICE line up, joining the new MG 3 hybrid supermini.

The general manager of its business unit, Lu Jiajun, previously told Autocar that the brand was heavily committed to both ICE cars and EVs, saying the firm would take two development paths in a bid to extend its sales volumes.

“We will not give up the fuel vehicle market,” Lu said. “After all, many global markets still favour traditional vehicles.”

Recognition of MG’s commitment to ICE cars comes as the brand experiences solid growth in the sales of EVs in key export markets, including the UK, with models such as the MG ZS crossover and MG 4 EV hatchback.