New MG HS to be revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed
UK election: What is each party's plan for the future of motoring?

New MG HS to be revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Flagship SUV to have improved fuel economy and plug-in hybrid electric-only range in second generation
News
Will Rimell Greg Kable
2 mins read
1 July 2024

MG has given its HS a “sophisticated” overhaul, with more interior space and a class-leading electric-only range from its plug-in hybrid powertrain, in a bid to boost sales of its UK best-seller.

To be revealed at next week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new SUV is based on the Chinese-market Roewe RX5, according to an MG insider.

It will mirror the current HS’s offerings of petrol and PHEV powertrains but bring improvements to fuel economy and EV range. 

The current HS offers around 38mpg and 32 miles of EV range, whereas the RX5 is claimed to achieve as many as 43 electric miles.

Teased ahead of the reveal, the HS looks to have been given a comprehensive redesign closely mirroring the RX5 and with a “contemporary, sophisticated” new look.

MG will hope the new vehicle builds on the SUV's 14,161 UK sales so far this year. In total, the Chinese brand has sold 35,732 cars here in 2024, up 12% year on year.

The new HS, previously previewed in patent filings (below), will arrive as part of a comprehensive upgrade of the brand’s ICE line up, joining the new MG 3 hybrid supermini.

The general manager of its business unit, Lu Jiajun, previously told Autocar that the brand was heavily committed to both ICE cars and EVs, saying the firm would take two development paths in a bid to extend its sales volumes.

“We will not give up the fuel vehicle market,” Lu said. “After all, many global markets still favour traditional vehicles.”

Recognition of MG’s commitment to ICE cars comes as the brand experiences solid growth in the sales of EVs in key export markets, including the UK, with models such as the MG ZS crossover and MG 4 EV hatchback.

MG 4 EV

Car review
01 MG Motor MG4 EV Long Range RT 2023 lead driving

MG 4 EV

Is the electric hatchback a good car for the money, or a good car in its own right?

MG 4 EV
The highlight of the brand’s centenary year, though, will be the unveiling of an electric SUV conceived as a new flagship.

Positioned as the successor to the MG Marvel R (pictured below), it will also be based on the MSP platform, which can accommodate various battery capacities of up to 150kWh and facilitate battery swapping.

As previously reported by Autocar, surging sales in the UK and Australia have prompted MG to rethink its decision to offer the Marvel R in left-hand-drive form only, and so its successor is due on sale in the UK by 2025.

Speaking about the new Marvel R, Lu said: “The appearance of this car is great and the price will make it competitive.”

MG UK commercial director Guy Pigounakis earlier told Autocar the Marvel R’s replacement is “a completely different car” and suggested it would be priced at around £45,000.

MG is also readying a “big upgrade” to the interior of the 4, according to Lu. This is due to be launched during the second half of 2024, only around two years after the EV arrived in Europe.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background.

In his current role as deputy news editor, Will’s focus is with Autocar and Autocar Business; he also manages Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

9
Swatso3 7 December 2023

Interested to know if these cars have a decent infotainment system. My 2023 HS doesn't  have a fully functioning DAB radio and the connectivity is rubbish. Hopefully new models will have something a little better. 

James N 7 December 2023

This is not the Marvel R replacement but the completely new HS due at some stage in 2024. The grill denotes this as a petrol or Phev model and is based on the Roewe D5X. The Marvel R replacement will be high end all electric model with a more luxurious interior than the MG4

Anton motorhead 7 December 2023
Slightly prettier than the Marvel, but otherwise - yawn. I'm out.

