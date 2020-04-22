New MG 5 electric estate coming to UK this year

MG Motor is set to introduce a new electric estate model in the UK later this year, the brand’s sales and marketing boss has confirmed.

Speaking to Automotive News Europe, Daniel Gregorious revealed that the model will go on sale in UK showrooms as soon as they reopen after pandemic restrictions are relaxed and be delivered to customers in the fourth quarter of 2020.

He also confirmed that a plug-in hybrid version of the HS SUV would become available this year.

While no UK-specific details of any sort have been officially released, it's understood that the 5 is effectively an updated and rebranded version of the Chinese-market Roewe Ei5.

That car, which has been on sale since 2018, uses a 52.5kWh battery pack and a 114bhp electric motor for a claimed NEDC range of 261 miles and a top speed of 93mph.

It’s possible power could be boosted to the 141bhp of MG’s only current electric offering in the UK, the ZS EV crossover, but expect the official electric range to be less on the stricter WLTP test cycle.

The Ei5 is 4.54m long, just under 1.82m wide and 1.54m tall, making it around 10cm shorter than the Ford Focus Estate, although its 2.67m wheelbase is only 43mm shorter. Expect similar levels of equipment and quality as on the ZS and HS.

When it arrives, the 5 will be the first electric estate of its type on sale. Pricing will increase considerably on the 130,800 yuan (£15,000) base price of the Ei5 in China; expect it to be closer to the £25,495 (post-government grant) of the ZS EV.

