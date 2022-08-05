Orders open for electric, £129,170 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV – the German car maker’s all-new, electric luxury flagship - is on sale now in the UK, with prices starting from £129,170.
A rival to the Audi E-tron and BMW iX, the EQS SUV joins Mercedes' rapidly growing line of EVs. It's based on the same dedicated Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform as the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Mercedes-Benz EQE saloons.
Two power levels are available, both with four-wheel drive. Entry-level models produce 355bhp and 419lb ft, while the EQS 580 4Matic with 536bhp and 632lb ft tops the range.
Both models benefit from the same 108.4kWh battery, which provides up to 364 miles of range.
Drivers can also choose from two specification levels starting with AMG Line Premium Plus, which includes a black Nappa leather interior, anthracite wood trim, the firm's three-display hyperscreen system, the latest generation of MBUX, wireless phone charging and a head-up display.
The top-spec is Business Class, starting from £143,495, which adds macchiato beige Nappa leather, ship deck wood, rear entertainment, an advanced augmented head-up display and comfort package.
The battery used is the same lithium-ion unit used by the EQS saloon – packaged within the floorplan to give the luxury SUV a largely flat floor and what Mercedes-Benz says is the lowest centre of gravity of any of its SUV models.
Despite the EQS SUV sharing many of its mechanical parts with the EQS saloon, Mercedes said it was tough to develop.
“At the end of the day, it was quite difficult. It took us nearly six years. We designed the platform from the beginning to have this spread [saloon and SUV], so we knew the requirements for the SUV very well from our experience with the GLS,” said Holger Enzmann, chief engineer for Mercedes’ EVA2 platform.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Could be Car design is in the doldrums?, nothing really got the wow that's new look?
Some interesting comments below. Name is not really a factor, would that really stop you buying one if you could and liked it?.... me thinks not! Comparison with BMW iX,...... I'm not saying EQS SUV is stunning, far from it, Mercedes have not exactly provided a unique design that blows you away! but come on, the iX is downright ugly, that kidney grille hurts my eyes! and the interior??? What is it with this minimalistic approach of some manufacturers? It was not broke, so do not fix it, cutting costs is more like it, but don't use excuses for putting a plank across the dashboard with a few flashing lights and nothing behind it, whilst calling it a drivers cockpit!! I'm being facetious obviously but the iX is only better in the background (engine or IT for example), the exterior and interior designs are woeful! Back to the EQS SUV, well COST is the main factor, is it gold plated or something? Does it come with your own Butler or Chauffeur? No? Then I'm confused by the minimum £110,000 price tag...... WTF? and the 3rd row of seats are not even electric, you have to pi*s about manually pressing 2 sets of buttons to get them down, seriously? you are expecting us to spend a minimum of £110k, without the main options and you are not even bothering to do the basics, which the likes of a Land Rover Discovery offer as standard? Wow!...... May only be one small aspect to the car etc, but it speaks volumes. Aside from all the above, the interior with the MBUX is stunning, fair play for that! :-)
I guess I'm on the opposite side if most here for, IMHO, this is the best iteration of the EQ design style to date! That said, there are some issues, one being missed by a few, I think. BEVs were build as these great platform of untapped, unused/under used space. With no engine, transmission and other things required for ICE vehicles, the limits were endless for designers! While it seems clear that Mercedes is using the former engine area for other important things, here is my question: How can MB, that a clean sheet of paper approach, design a vehicle in spitting distance of the current GLS, with its mostly adult size third row, and end up with nearly leg and foot room in the third row, when both vehicles share a similar foot print?! It kind of flys in the face of the thought that BEVs can do anything with their interiors, right?