Orders open for electric, £129,170 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV – the German car maker’s all-new, electric luxury flagship - is on sale now in the UK, with prices starting from £129,170.

A rival to the Audi E-tron and BMW iX, the EQS SUV joins Mercedes' rapidly growing line of EVs. It's based on the same dedicated Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform as the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Mercedes-Benz EQE saloons.

Two power levels are available, both with four-wheel drive. Entry-level models produce 355bhp and 419lb ft, while the EQS 580 4Matic with 536bhp and 632lb ft tops the range.

Both models benefit from the same 108.4kWh battery, which provides up to 364 miles of range.

Drivers can also choose from two specification levels starting with AMG Line Premium Plus, which includes a black Nappa leather interior, anthracite wood trim, the firm's three-display hyperscreen system, the latest generation of MBUX, wireless phone charging and a head-up display.

The top-spec is Business Class, starting from £143,495, which adds macchiato beige Nappa leather, ship deck wood, rear entertainment, an advanced augmented head-up display and comfort package.

The battery used is the same lithium-ion unit used by the EQS saloon – packaged within the floorplan to give the luxury SUV a largely flat floor and what Mercedes-Benz says is the lowest centre of gravity of any of its SUV models.

Despite the EQS SUV sharing many of its mechanical parts with the EQS saloon, Mercedes said it was tough to develop.

“At the end of the day, it was quite difficult. It took us nearly six years. We designed the platform from the beginning to have this spread [saloon and SUV], so we knew the requirements for the SUV very well from our experience with the GLS,” said Holger Enzmann, chief engineer for Mercedes’ EVA2 platform.