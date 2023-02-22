New Mercedes-Benz E-Class to be unveiled on 25 April

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be revealed on 25 April, the firm has confirmed today.

Marketed as a segment leader for new technologies, the new E-Class will receive an upmarket interior in line with that of its electric sibling, the EQE. Officially detailed in February, this new interior is available with the dashboard-spanning MBUX Superscreen as an optional extra.

Effectively two screens – one mounted centrally and one on the offside – under one sheet of glass, the Superscreen includes functionality that allows passengers to watch films on the go. Meanwhile, a sensor monitors the driver’s attention and disables the passenger screen if the driver is distracted by it.

Another new development is an optional driver-facing camera that (when stationary) can be used on one of the various third-party apps downloadable to the MBUX operating system, including TikTok and Zoom.

The latest version of MBUX also includes artificial intelligence, which learns the driver’s routine and pre-empts their needs – for example, automatically warming the seat when the temperature drops, or winding down the window at the entrance to a frequented car park.

The E-Class also receives a digital instrument display and an optional head-up display, said to have a wider field of view than previous iterations.

The technological assault extends to the underpinnings of the new E-Class, despite it being one of the final models based on Mercedes’ MRA platform.

All versions of the upcoming E-Class will be driven by a hybrid powertrain, with a choice of four or six cylinders. The model’s existing M254 four-cylinder petrol and OM654 four-cylinder diesel units will be offered exclusively with an integrated starter-generator and 48V electrical system as well as changes to their exhaust system that allow them to meet EU7 emission regulations.

The turbocharged 2.9-litre in-line six-cylinder M256 petrol and turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder OM656 diesel units are planned to receive similar upgrades and will be offered with both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid functionality with up to 435bhp and 330bhp respectively.