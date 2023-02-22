New Mercedes-Benz E-Class to be unveiled on 25 April

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be revealed on 25 April, the firm has confirmed today.
Marketed as a segment leader for new technologies, the new E-Class will receive an upmarket interior in line with that of its electric sibling, the EQE. Officially detailed in February, this new interior is available with the dashboard-spanning MBUX Superscreen as an optional extra.
Effectively two screens – one mounted centrally and one on the offside – under one sheet of glass, the Superscreen includes functionality that allows passengers to watch films on the go. Meanwhile, a sensor monitors the driver’s attention and disables the passenger screen if the driver is distracted by it.
Another new development is an optional driver-facing camera that (when stationary) can be used on one of the various third-party apps downloadable to the MBUX operating system, including TikTok and Zoom.
The latest version of MBUX also includes artificial intelligence, which learns the driver’s routine and pre-empts their needs – for example, automatically warming the seat when the temperature drops, or winding down the window at the entrance to a frequented car park.
The E-Class also receives a digital instrument display and an optional head-up display, said to have a wider field of view than previous iterations.
The technological assault extends to the underpinnings of the new E-Class, despite it being one of the final models based on Mercedes’ MRA platform.
All versions of the upcoming E-Class will be driven by a hybrid powertrain, with a choice of four or six cylinders. The model’s existing M254 four-cylinder petrol and OM654 four-cylinder diesel units will be offered exclusively with an integrated starter-generator and 48V electrical system as well as changes to their exhaust system that allow them to meet EU7 emission regulations.
The turbocharged 2.9-litre in-line six-cylinder M256 petrol and turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder OM656 diesel units are planned to receive similar upgrades and will be offered with both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid functionality with up to 435bhp and 330bhp respectively.
Join the debate
Add your comment
I am making a real GOOD MONEY ($550 to $750 / hr) online from my laptop. wq10 Last month I GOT chek of nearly 85000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE…..,
>>>>>>> www.jobsrevenue.com
This is Mercedes allover, they're all about flashiness, bling and a wow factor with its interiors rather than focusing on making a great all-rounder that befits the prices they charge. Average dynamics, average powertrains and average interior quality, not what what you expect from a supposedly premium brand.
Totally agree Saucerer, not sure if you are old enough, but I remember well the legendary quality of the W201 Mercedes 190's. Honestly, I think that was the last 'great' Mercedes. Reliability and build quality second to none.
Looks cool! I think that by not attaching the speedometer to the other two screens, as with the Hyperscreen, this allows Superscreen in the E-Class to have a lower dashboard cowl, unlike that of the EQS and EQE.