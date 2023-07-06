New 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé priced from £46,605 in UK

Mercedes-Benz has revealed pricing and specification details for the new CLE Coupé, which acts as an indirect replacement for the C-Class and E-Class coupés.

Set for UK sale by the end of 2023, it forms part of Mercedes' efforts to consolidate its ICE car range as it ramps up investment in new electric models.

Prices span from £46,605 for the CLE 200 AMG Line to £72,765 for the CLE 450 Premier Edition.

Four trims are available: AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition.

A standard AMG Line car gets 18in alloy wheels, LED headlights, a sports steering wheel wrapped in nappa leather and 64-colour ambient lighting.

An additional £3750 will buy you an AMG Line Premium car, which adds 19in alloys, augmented-reality sat-nav and a panoramic sunroof.

AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition cars start at £54,355 and £56,855 respectively, adding additional luxuries such as 20in alloys, a head-up display and a heated steering wheel.

The CLE 200 and CLE 220d can be bought in any trim level, but the CLE 300 and CLE 450 aren't available in basic AMG Line trim.

The Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series rival is based on Mercedes' MRA platform, sharing components with the Mk5 C-Class and more recently unveiled Mk6 E-Class. It's therefore one of Mercedes' last dedicated-ICE cars.

It arrives first i Cn hard-top coupé form, with a soft-top cabriolet – complete with bespoke styling cues and added structural reinforcements – to follow in 2024.

The exterior styling builds on that of the existing E-Class coupé with a classically sporting silhouette, prominent grille with a light 'shark nose' effect, long probing bonnet, heavily curved roof, curvaceous C-pillar treatment, heavily angled rear window and sloping bootlid within a heavily tapered rear end.

At 4850mm in length, the CLE is longer than both the C- and E-Class coupés, as well as the BMW 4 Series.