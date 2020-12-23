BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New McLaren Sabre is limited-run US-only MSO special
UP NEXT
Aston Martin to end works Vantage sportscar team

New McLaren Sabre is limited-run US-only MSO special

McLaren dealer in Beverly Hills reveals new model ahead of planned launch; 15 of the highly bespoke cars will be produced
News
1 min read
23 December 2020

McLaren's latest creation is the Sabre, a highly-limited bespoke model that will only be sold to 15 pre-allocated customers in the US. 

The Sabre, revealed by the Woking brand's Beverly Hills dealership rather by than the manufacturer itself, is created by McLaren's Special Operations divison. It's said to be capable of 218mph flat-out, making it the fastest two-seat model the brand has yet produced. 

Although many technical details of the Sabre are yet to be provided, we know it puts out 824bhp from (we expect) a highly-tuned version of McLaren's venerable 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. That figure is 35bhp more than the Senna, with an identical torque figure of 590lb ft. 

It's assumed to be based on a Senna underneath, with extensive body modifications enabled by relatively lax homologation requirements in the US. The Sabre's aero package is said to reach "new limits" via an LMP1-style fin running down the centre of the roof, giant rear diffuser and distinctive three-slat wing. 

It is alleged that customers had a hand in setting up the cars dynamics to suit their requirements during prototype track testing earlier this year. The first example has been delivered at an undisclosed price estimated to be well into seven figures, with the other 14 examples due to find homes in the coming weeks. 

READ MORE:

Flat-out in McLaren's ultimate trio: F1 vs P1 vs Senna

McLaren Senna 2020 review

McLaren Artura name confirmed for 2021 high-performance hybrid

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Manthey 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 UK review
VW Touareg Black Edition
Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI Black Edition 4Motion 2020 UK review
Audi A3 TFSIe 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSIe 2020 UK review
Mercedes S-Class S500 2020 (LHD) UK first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4Matic L 2020 UK review
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
McLaren Senna 2018 road test review - hero front

McLaren Senna

Can Woking’s 'ultimate road-legal track car' make history at our dry handling track?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
soldi 23 December 2020

'US only' because it has critical emissions hardware stripped out. Only Trump and his cronies allow that kind of climate abuse in the Western world.

Peter Cavellini 23 December 2020

 Sabre,

       Oh dear McLaren, it's not the car, it's that god aweful paint n parts job that been added, thank heavens it a US only.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Manthey 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 UK review
VW Touareg Black Edition
Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI Black Edition 4Motion 2020 UK review
Audi A3 TFSIe 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSIe 2020 UK review
Mercedes S-Class S500 2020 (LHD) UK first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4Matic L 2020 UK review
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK review

View all latest drives