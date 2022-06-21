New McLaren Artura GT4 is stripped-down race car

McLaren has stripped down its new Artura supercar to create a super-lightweight racer to replace the multiple-championship-winning 570S GT4.

Making its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend (23-26 June), the McLaren Artura GT4 has been designed and engineered to the specifications of GT4 racing.

Although similar looking to its road-going sibling, its underpinnings are markedly different. This includes a new carbonfibre tub, which puts the kerb weight at around 1200kg - almost 200kg less than the production car and 100kg less than the outgoing McLaren 570S GT4.

Motorsport modifications extend to a mechanical limited-slip differential, an endurance braking system with a sliding pedal box and a McLaren 720S GT3-style steering wheel.

Similarities to the road car include the 576bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. But the track car loses the plug-in hybrid's 95bhp electric motor, due to GT4 regulations. Power output will also be controlled by a Balance of Performance (BoP) system, which can limit maximum output depending on the racing series’ rules. A BoP assessment ahead of the 2023 GT4 season has yet to be undertaken.

Power is delivered through a seven-speed short-ratio racing gearbox, which differs from the eight-speed gearbox found in the road car.

Maximising downforce also plays a huge role in the car’s design, with a bespoke front splitter, dive planes and bonnet duct, as well as a high-efficiency wing that has seven angle settings, depending on the circuit.

Yet, despite these technical features, McLaren said it has focused heavily on accessibility, as it looked to give “the ultimate driver engagement” for both amateur and professional drivers.