New Maserati Grecale SUV spotted ahead of 16 November reveal

Modena's Porsche Macan rival will be offered with mild-hybrid, full EV and fiery V6 powertrains
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
23 September 2021

Maserati is gearing up to launch the Grecale as its second SUV, and our spy photographers have snapped the clearest prototype shots yet as it is prepared for a full reveal on 16 November.

The Grecale is clearly a similar size to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with which it will share the bulk of its underpinnings, and despite heavy camouflaging and a fence obscuring most of the car's final design, the influence of the larger Levante is evident.

The brand's important second SUV is named Grecale after the "fierce north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea". The model forms a key part of Maserati's bold revival plan that it launched last year with the reveal of the MC20 supercar. 

Related articles

Destined to play "a key role in the brand's development", the Porsche Macan rival will be built on the same production line as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio in the FCA plant in Cassino, Italy. Maserati is planning an investment of around €800 million (£790m) in the plant.

It will also share much of its underpinnings with the Stelvio, and a fully electric version is also due to arrive by 2022. However, the combustion-engined models will use Maserati rather than Alfa-sourced engines, likely to include the mild-hybridised 2.0-litre turbo offered in the Ghibli and Levante, and a downtuned version of the MC20's new Nettuno V6 for the most potent variant. 

Maserati global planning boss Francesco Tonon told Autocar the Grecale will be "the most practical in its class, but it will also be luxurious", adding: "It will feature the best-in-class design and features. Of course, it's still a Maserati but it will also offer best-in-class performance and handling."

SUVs are expected to account for 70% of Maserati's sales by 2025, with saloons reduced to 15% and sports cars, such as the newly launched MC20, making up 5%. 

The new SUV was first confirmed back in 2018 by former FCA boss Sergio Marchionne as part of a total overhaul of its product line-up. Also included are the MC20 in three variants: coupé, Spider convertible and fully electric, plus a new Granturismo and Grancabrio, due in both combustion and electric forms. 

By 2023/2024, the brand will also have a new-generation Levante and Quattroporte, also both available with an electric powertrain. In top-spec form, this will use an 800V electrical system and three motors. 

Peter Cavellini 23 September 2021

Following on from my previous posts on this car, other than the quad exhaust at the rear, this could look rather understated,needs to go to the Car Gym and get some body shape done,show some muscle on its exterior, details, that's all that really needing attention, then it would be good to go.

bol 23 September 2021

You're right of course @Andrew1. How horribly dipressing. On the bright side, fashion is a fast moving thing, so hopefully SUVs will become passé within the next few years. I find the 'sporty' ones by far the most depressing, but can't deny a real fondness for the Dacia Duster. 

BRUCECH 15 June 2021

70 + 15 + 5 = 90% - what is the other 10% going to be?

