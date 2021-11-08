BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Lotus Type 132 SUV previewed in official image
New Lotus Type 132 SUV previewed in official image

Teaser video gives first glimpse at Norfolk firm's maiden SUV, which will feature active aero shutters
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
8 November 2021

Lotus has given a first look at its maiden SUV, which is codenamed the Type 132 and due to be revealed in full next year.

The Norfolk firm has released the first in a series of official videos that will build up to the launch of the new Aston Martin DBX rival, which will be a key element of its bold growth strategy under the ownership of Chinese car giant Geely.

Titled 'Breathe', the video gives a glimpse of the new active grille shutter that will be used on the Type 132. The shutter features a design with a series of hexagons split into trianglular segments.

Lotus claims the active grille shutter is an "authentic Lotus air management system" that serves a dual purpose, both cooling the car and improving its front aerodynamics.

As first reported by Autocar, the Type 132 has been in development since 2016 and is set to launch with two four-wheel-drive variants, offering between 600bhp and 750bhp. It will be able to accommodate batteries ranging from 92-120kWh in capacity and will offer 800V charging.

Lotus has also put a focus on ensuring the machine can offer performance, claiming it will have a 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec.

The Type 132 will be built at a new £900 million manufacturing facility in Wuhan, China, and will be one of two Chinese-built EVs the firm will launch in the next five years.

The long-awaited Type 135 electric sports car, being developed in partnership with Alpine, will be built in Hethel from 2026 onwards.

eseaton 8 November 2021

The people responsible for doing this to Lotus should be arrested.

