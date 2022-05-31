BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Lexus EV supercar: LFA successor stars at Goodwood 2022
UP NEXT
Lotus to build modern versions of never-launched classics

New Lexus EV supercar: LFA successor stars at Goodwood 2022

Mega-powered Lotus Evija rival to serve as a halo car for new-era, all-electric Lexus line-up
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
24 June 2022

Lexus is developing an electric supercar to serve as a spiritual successor to the LFA, due for launch by 2030, and has shown off the concept version in public for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Originally shown as part of the shock unveiling of 15 new Toyota and Lexus EV concepts, the supercar will be one of the EVs launched by Lexus as it ramps up to phasing out combustion. It will make its public debut in Sussex from 23-26 June alongside the all-new Lexus RZ450e electric SUV and the updated version of the Lexus UX 300e crossover. 

Lexus will offer an EV in all segments by 2030, by which point it will sell only electric cars in China, Europe and North America, and in 2035 it will end ICE car sales altogether. 

Related articles

The concept is described as "a battery-EV sports car which inherits the driving taste, or the 'secret sauce', of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA".

Experience gained from developing this car will extend to other future Lexus EVs as part of a drive to emphasise the Japanese brand's dynamic focus. 

"The endless pursuit of the Lexus driving signature will move to the next stage through development of the new sports battery EV," said Lexus's chief branding officer, Koji Sato. It will be a model, he said, that "symbolises the future of the brand". 

Lexus is targeting a 0-62mph time in "the low two-second range" and a range of more than 435 miles.

The supercar concept has been earmarked as a possible early recipient of solid-state batteries, which parent company Toyota recently revealed plans to install in production EVs from the middle of the decade.

Car Review
Lexus LFA 2010-2012
Lexus LFA 2010-2012
Read our full road test review
Read more

Before that, however, the firm will deploy solid-state batteries in hybrid cars, which will allow it to "test and evaluate the technology" before rolling it out to pure-electric equivalents. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Lexus LFA 2010-2012

Lexus LFA 2010-2012

With the Lexus LFA, the firm is trying to rewrite the supercar rulebook at its first attempt

Read our review
Back to top

The concept bears minimal resemblance to any Lexus model currently on sale, with a long bonnet (despite its lack of an engine) lending itself to a distinctive cab-rear silhouette. It's clearly a hardcore proposition, with low-profile tyres, a prominent aerodynamics package, gaping air intakes and even a red tow strap at the front, hinting at its intended track-use billing.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
9
Add a comment…
Scribbler 14 February 2022

Leaving aside the looks of the LFA successor, I think that 2030 is too far away. Lexus took to long bringing the LFA to market and it was too expensive at launch.

abkq 14 February 2022

In terms of overall shape, especially the sloping tail, this reminds me of the Marcos. But the Marcos is an ICE car, this is an EV, which makes the long bonnet nothing more than a hardly justifiable stylistic statement.

Peter Cavellini 14 February 2022

So this is the future?, as long as the tech filters down to the Bread n'Butter Cars, you know, the ones you and I can afford.

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives