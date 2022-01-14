All-new Toyota GR GT3 concept hints at motorsport ambitions

Toyota has revealed the all-new and totally bespoke GR GT3 concept as a statement of intent for its Gazoo Racing performance division.

Revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the striking motorsport-oriented concept embodies what Toyota calls a "driver-first" approach to car development.

The firm says it aims to attract customers participating in GT3 racing – "the pinnacle of customer motorsports" – with the GR GT3 but has given no timeframe for the market launch of such a car.

Toyota says it will continue "commercialising motorsports cars rather than simply adapting production vehicles for use in motorsports", as was the case with the rally-honed GR Yaris.

The firm's motorsport efforts will inform the development of both GT3 racers and road cars, it says, to "further promote making ever-better motorsports-bred cars".

The company has not revealed any specification or performance details for the concept, but it bears minimal relation to anything the company sells or races today.

GT3 specifications – as applied by various series worldwide – are relatively flexible, with minimal restrictions imposed on the cars' chassis, engines, drivetrain layouts and bodies. GT3 cars weigh between 1200kg and 1300kg and produce roughly 500-600bhp.

Importantly, however, GT3 racers are all based on existing or recent road cars: Porsche's GT3 Cup is closely related to the 911 GT3, Mercedes offers a racing version of the AMG GT, Aston Martin has the Vantage AMR GT3 and Bentley the Continental GT3.

All of which suggests the GT3 concept could spawn a road-going Toyota GR flagship to sit above the Supra. However, the concept on show at the Tokyo Auto Salon is obviously track focused – with its centre-lock wheels, huge rear spoiler, side-exit exhaust and chunky front splitter.

Toyota currently offers a GT4-specification race version of the Supra, while sibling brand Lexus races the RC F GT3 in the IMSA Sports Car Championship in the US and Japan's SuperGT series.

Further details on the GR GT3 concept are expected to be revealed following its unveiling.