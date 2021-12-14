BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota and Lexus shock with reveal of 15 new electric cars
UP NEXT
Lexus reveals EV supercar concept as LFA successor

Toyota and Lexus shock with reveal of 15 new electric cars

Half of Japanese firms' pre-2030 EV line-up shown, including commercial vehicles, saloons, SUVs and sports cars
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
14 December 2021

Toyota president Akio Toyoda has unwrapped no less than 15 wildly diverse concepts for upcoming Toyota and Lexus electric cars, as he detailed plans for the two firms to launch a total of 30 battery EVs by 2030.

The machines – shown alongside Toyota's first bespoke EV, the bZ4X - include a range of new SUVs, commercial vehicles, off-roaders and a Lexus LFA-inspired supercar. 

Revealing a bold strategy for the two firms to sell some 3.5 million battery-electric cars by 2030, Toyoda explained that "we need to reduce emissions as much as possible, as soon as possible," and the brands will "expand options for carbon-neutral vehicles", which run on 'clean' energy.

Related articles

Toyota and Lexus' plan to sell 3.5 million electric cars by 2030, including BEVs and FCEVs, is up from its previous target of 2 million. Toyoda compares this target to Daimler, PSA and other manufacturers with comparable global volumes to Toyota. "A significant volume is what we're talking about here," he said.

The company has increased its investment in battery development by ¥500 billion (£3.3bn) to ¥2 trillion (£13.3bn).

He highlighted the disparity between carbon-neutral and carbon-reducing vehicles, emphasising that the source of the energy used to run the company's EVs is one of the most important factors in the strategy. Toyota and Lexus, he said, will achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

First, he showed concepts for the bZ-badged EVs which will follow its new bZ4X SUV onto market in the near future: a compact SUV with "a beautiful silhouette", an Aygo X-inspired urban SUV designed for Japan and Europe, a mid-sized saloon "which meets expectations for a first car" and a full-sized SUV.

These are the firm's "reasonably priced" mass-production models, but a further 11 models unveiled highlight the diversity of Toyota and Lexus's planned EVs; alongside small commercial urban EVs were full-sized off-roaders, a pick up truck and even a pair of supercars.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review
1 BMW iX xDrive40 2021 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia ProCeed GDI 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen ID 6 x Prime 2021 review lead

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review
1 Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK first drive review tracking front

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Corolla hybrid hatchback 2019 road test review - hero front

Toyota Corolla

Toyota's new British built hatchback sees the world’s best-selling nameplate return as a rebranded hybrid hatchback

Read our review
Back to top

Simon Humphreys, design senior general manager, said the spread of EVs on display showcases Toyota and Lexus's belief that "future electric vehicles should be unique and special". 

Some future EVs, according to Toyoda, will be based on existing models, and indeed some of the concepts bear a resemblance to current models, including the Toyota Hilux and Lexus NX, but others will be all-new, bespoke models sitting atop the brand's new e-TNGA EV platform developed with Subaru.  

Details on each of these individual models have not so far been forthcoming, but Toyoda revealed that Lexus, in particular, will launch EVs in all segments by 2030, go all-EV in Europe, North America and China by 2030, and ditch combustion completely in 2035.

Lexus will launch its first bespoke EV, the RZ crossover, in 2022, using the same e-TNGA architecture as the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra. Following that will be a full range of EVs which looks to include, based on the concepts on show, a full-sized SUV in the vein of the RX, an IS-sized saloon and a dedicated supercar.

Advertisement
Back to top
Car Review
Toyota Corolla
Toyota Corolla hybrid hatchback 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Little is known about this latter, but its preview serves as a reinforcement of Lexus's ambition to prioritise dynamics and performance in the EV era. Vice president Pascal Ruch previously told Autocar: "The Lexus driving signature is something we will continue to stress, because we believe electrification and driving pleasure are not in contradiction. In fact, it’s the opposite: they can go hand in hand."

The styling of the saloon next to Lexus' supercar suggests performance will be a priority for that model, too. 

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£15,490
33,274miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Vvt-i Hybrid Design 5dr Cvt
2018
£16,595
16,700miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£16,750
13,982miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£16,995
7,490miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Design 5dr
2019
£17,495
10,361miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£18,780
5,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Design 5dr
2020
£18,799
15,103miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Vvt-i Hybrid Icon Tech 5dr Cvt
2019
£18,995
50,531miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Vvt-i Hybrid Icon Tech 5dr Cvt
2019
£19,200
61,569miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Cenuijmu 14 December 2021

Toyota say they will have 15 different BEV cars by 2025 which is probably still twice as many as Tesla will have then considering the "concept" nature of the perpetually being developed Cybertruck and Roadster 2. At most Tesla will have 6 or 7. More likely 5.

It will be interesting to see if they can get sold state batteries working by then also.

Finally, Toyota have the profits to be able to to do hydrogen cars as well, unlike some EV companies who mainly rely of energy credits to make a profit.....

Ahem   :)

Will86 14 December 2021
Toyota's apparent tardiness to the BEV market may work in their favour and may have been deliberate. They already have excellent hybrid drivetrains which they are well received and suit many people right now. So perhaps they didn't need to lead the market with BEVs? Let others work through the issues, let the charging infrastructure improve, all the while reaping the rewards of their hybrid investment. Then when the wider market is ready, Toyota will be well placed to pounce, and their customers will already be prepared having had hybrid cars as a stepping stone to full electric.
xxxx 14 December 2021

Anyone would think by this announcement that had invented the electric car, in reality the headline doesn't match the story, they're concepts etc, and some are 10 years away. Toyota and Lexus really don't have a competive BEV on the market which is a shame, I just hope the boss that decided the hydrogen car was a better alternative has been quitely pushed into pencil pushing job. Toyota how did you let things slip

Latest Drives

1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review
1 BMW iX xDrive40 2021 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia ProCeed GDI 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen ID 6 x Prime 2021 review lead

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review
1 Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK first drive review tracking front

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

View all latest drives