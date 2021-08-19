New Kia Soul EV Maxx added to line-up

Kia has updated the Soul EV line-up for the 2022 model year with a new Maxx version.

The Soul EV Maxx effectively replaces the previous First Edition, which had been on sale since the electric version of the crossover launched. As with all Soul EV models sold in the UK the Maxx features a 64kWh battery, offering a range of 280 miles.

The Maxx edition features Kia’s new brand logo, also seen on the facelifted Ceed and forthcoming EV6 electric coupe-SUV, and is offered in two new colours, including the option of a black contrasting roof for certain tones.

The new version retains the standard 17in alloy wheels and black leather upholstery from the First Edition, while standard kit includes LED headlights, heated seats and a 10-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system.

The Soul EV Maxx is priced at £32,445, including the UK government’s £2500 plug-in car grant. Kia had previously lowered the price of the model to ensure it remained eligible for the grant.

It is available to order now, with deliveries due in the autumn.

READ MORE

Autocar's Kia Soul EV review

Kia lowers Soul EV prices to meet new government grant rules