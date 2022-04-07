New Kia EV6 GT: brand's fastest car to take on Goodwood hill

The new Kia EV6 GT is the brand’s most powerful model yet – but it will be a true grand tourer with a high degree of versatility, according to the firm’s development guru.

Taking to the hillclimb as it makes its UK debut at next week's Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new range-topping version of the Korean firm’s Kia EV6 crossover features a twin motor electric powertrain with a combined output of 577bhp and 546lb ft of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 161mph.

But Albert Biermann, the Hyundai Motor Group’s retired head of research and development, who now serves as an advisor to the firm, promised that the EV6 GT “will be a true GT”.

“We started GT on the Stinger, and the GT is always the top of the line model. It's not a car for the racetrack, it's a different story. This is designed for long distance touring, and it offers good speed, while being enjoyable to drive.”

Biermann insisted that a GT performance version wasn’t in the original product plan for the EV6, and development had been done entirely in-house by the firm’s engineers once the firm began to realise the possibilities of E-GMP.

The EV6 GT uses the same electric motors as top-spec versions of the regular EV6. While the front unit produces the regular 214bhp, the output of the rear motor has been raised to 362bhp through the use of a second inverter feeding power to it. The machine also features the latest version of the Hyundai Motor Group’s e-LSD limited slip differential, which balanced power between the four wheels.

The GT retains the EV6’s 77.6kWh battery, and with an efficiency of 2.7mpkWh it has an official range of 263 miles. As with other E-GMP models, the EV6 GT is capable of ultra-fast charging, with a 10-80% fill taking 18 minutes.