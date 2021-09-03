New 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot SUV spied testing

Hyundai has committed to offering electric models under its N performance division in the near-future - and what's understood to be a hot version of the Ioniq 5 has now been spied testing.

A new version of the electric SUV has been snapped in action on public roads near the Nurburgring, where the European arm of the N division is based.

While the EV pictured features relatively standard Ioniq 5 bodywork, it appears to have a lower ground clearance, wider front and rear axles and low-profile sports tyres that sit on new wheels.

Upgraded brake discs and calipers can also be seen. That makes it likely the model is an early mule of an Ioniq 5 N, although an eventual production version would likely gain new bodywork for both aerodynamic and styling reasons.

Hyundai has already launched N-badged versions of the i20, i30, i30 Fastback, Kona and the US-market Veloster and is committed to expanding the line-up of N and N-Line models to 18 by the end of 2022.

Hyundai has previously shown a 799bhp RM20e electric concept that previewed the future of electric N cars, while there is already an electric racing version of the Veloster N for the Pure ETCR series.

The N division is known to be working on both battery electric and hydrogen models, including from Hyundai’s recently launched Ioniq sub-brand of BEVs.

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s first bespoke EV on the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform and as such would be a natural choice for a range-topping N version.

The Kia EV6 is also built on the same platform, and will be offered in a range-topping GT version featuring a 577bhp twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain, which could be used as the basis for a future Hyundai N machine.

READ MORE

Hyundai reveals self-driving Ioniq 5 'robotaxi'

Hyundai RM20e is electric test bed for future N cars

Hyundai unveils Veloster N ETCR as first electric racer