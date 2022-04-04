BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Honda ZR-V details revealed ahead of UK launch
New Honda ZR-V details revealed ahead of UK launch

Honda Civic-based crossover is unrelated to the HR-V on sale here; will eventually be offered alongside it
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
21 November 2022

Honda has confirmed the all-new ZR-V crossover will go on sale in Japan in April 2023, with its arrival in the UK expected late next year.

Originally previewed as part of an electrification strategy presentation in March, the ZR-V has been designed with a focus on attracting younger buyers, and as such majors on "sporty and expressive" design cues, enhanced dynamics, practicality and agility.

In its home market, the ZR-V is offered with a petrol and hybrid powertrain; the former a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit and the latter a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle four-pot paired with two electric motors, as used in the Honda Civic e:HEV.

The hybrid is expected to be the only option in the UK, given Honda only sells its cars – bar the upcoming Civic Type R – with electrified powertrains in the region. This option matches the hybrid Civic for specification; outputting 181bhp and 232lb ft of torque.

Both the petrol and hybrid powertrains are mated to CVT gearboxes that deliver power through either the front – or all four – wheels, depending on specification.

The ZR-V will effectively take the place of the outgoing Honda CR-V in the brand’s European lineup as that model upsizes in its next iteration, to better compete with the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Highlander.

Whereas the ZR-V will be sold alongside the similarly-sized Honda HR-V in the UK, it takes that model’s place – and name – in the US market.

Honda highlights the new grille, longer bonnet and "sleek" roofline as features that most obviously set it apart from its predecessor.

It said the crossover is "sporty and personal" and "the right size with the space and utility for an adventurous weekend escape".

Michael Kistemaker, vice-president of sales for American Honda, said: "By gaining aspirational qualities beyond its segment, the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V will welcome a new generation of customers to Honda and grow in importance as a gateway to the Honda brand.

"This new HR-V will advance its position as the segment-leader with young buyers, first-time buyers and multicultural customers."

Honda is yet to confirm UK pricing, but the new HR-V will presumably sit between the Civic and CR-V. In Japan, the hybrid starts from ¥3,298,900 (£19,688).

When it eventually arrives in the UK, it's more likely to nudge £30,000, in line with the current CR-V.

nivison 5 April 2022

So first off, according to the article it's a similar size to the existing CR-V (which is what it looks like) and then just a few paragraphs later you're contradicting your own info by wondering how it will be differentiated between the "similarly sized HR-V"! I get the nomenclature can be confusing but if this was written by just the one person I'd be having a lie down if I was them.

