New Honda ZR-V details revealed ahead of UK launch

Honda has confirmed the all-new ZR-V crossover will go on sale in Japan in April 2023, with its arrival in the UK expected late next year.

Originally previewed as part of an electrification strategy presentation in March, the ZR-V has been designed with a focus on attracting younger buyers, and as such majors on "sporty and expressive" design cues, enhanced dynamics, practicality and agility.

In its home market, the ZR-V is offered with a petrol and hybrid powertrain; the former a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit and the latter a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle four-pot paired with two electric motors, as used in the Honda Civic e:HEV.

The hybrid is expected to be the only option in the UK, given Honda only sells its cars – bar the upcoming Civic Type R – with electrified powertrains in the region. This option matches the hybrid Civic for specification; outputting 181bhp and 232lb ft of torque.

Both the petrol and hybrid powertrains are mated to CVT gearboxes that deliver power through either the front – or all four – wheels, depending on specification.

The ZR-V will effectively take the place of the outgoing Honda CR-V in the brand’s European lineup as that model upsizes in its next iteration, to better compete with the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Highlander.

Whereas the ZR-V will be sold alongside the similarly-sized Honda HR-V in the UK, it takes that model’s place – and name – in the US market.

Honda highlights the new grille, longer bonnet and "sleek" roofline as features that most obviously set it apart from its predecessor.

It said the crossover is "sporty and personal" and "the right size with the space and utility for an adventurous weekend escape".